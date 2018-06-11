Neptune Flood Launches America's First Online Flood Insurance Store

Today, homeowners in 21 states can buy insurance from Neptune Flood: Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. By the end of summer, Neptune hopes to add 8 more flood-prone states. Trevor Burgess, Neptune's Chairman said, "one of the most exciting things about Neptune is our ability to simplify the flood insurance buying process. It does not need to be so complicated and it does not need to take an hour and a half to purchase. Homeowners can buy Neptune Flood insurance online in less than three minutes. Just enter your address and see what flood insurance costs – most people will be surprised that it can be as little as one dollar per day."

Neptune Flood launched in the fall of 2017 with technology that allows users to quote and buy flood insurance in under three minutes, has only a five-day waiting period and doesn't require a surveyor to visit your home to generate an elevation certificate. Customers can save over one hour of time and up to 25% off their flood insurance when choosing Neptune over the government's National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Neptune also offers better coverage options, including four times the building coverage (up to $1 million), replacement cost for personal property and temporary living expenses if you cannot live in your home during a covered loss – none of which is offered by the NFIP.

"We use dozens of data points to assess the risk of flooding. This allows us to give an instant price to homeowners who want to buy flood insurance. Less than 10% of American households have flood insurance, when in reality most everyone should. Now homeowners can easily buy coverage online – Life Waterproofed with Neptune." added Neptune CEO Jim Albert.

About Neptune

Neptune Flood utilizes advanced mapping technologies and aerial remote sensing to create sophisticated algorithms for the risk of flooding. This revolutionary approach to pricing flood risk often results in superior coverages, savings over the NFIP of up to 25% and is available to households in all designated flood zones.

Neptune Flood was founded in 2016 by insurance and technology industry veterans, including CEO Jim Albert, with a goal of bringing advanced analytics and extreme ease of use to the flood insurance market. Neptune Flood's policies are currently backed by Lloyd's of London, rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Neptune launched its product in early 2017 in Florida, and later in the year achieved the designation of Lloyd's Coverholder with authority to provide flood insurance throughout the US. In January 2018, Neptune raised over $2 million in seed financing led by C1 Bank founder and former CEO Trevor Burgess who now serves as Neptune's Chairman.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neptune-flood-launches-americas-first-online-flood-insurance-store-300663811.html

SOURCE Neptune Flood

Related Links

http://www.neptuneflood.com

