Neptune Flood Promotes Matt Duffy to Managing Director & Chief Risk Officer

Matt Duffy adds Neptune Data Science to his responsibilities as Chief Risk Officer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Flood, the largest private flood insurance company in the US and a pioneer in the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in risk underwriting, is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Duffy to Managing Director & Chief Risk Officer.

Matt Duffy, Managing Director & Chief Risk Officer, Neptune Flood

Matt Duffy has been with the company for three years, serving as the Chief Risk Officer. During his tenure, Matt has played a pivotal role in overseeing Neptune's data science operations, capacity management, and the integration of artificial intelligence into risk underwriting. Before joining Neptune, Matt served as the Executive Vice President of Enterprise Technology Solutions at Bank OZK.

"Matt's promotion to Managing Director reflects his significant contributions and our confidence in his leadership abilities," said Trevor Burgess, Neptune's President & CEO. "His expertise in risk management and technology has been instrumental in advancing our capabilities and positioning Neptune at the forefront of innovation in the flood insurance industry. We are excited to see Matt take on this new role and continue to drive our mission forward."

This announcement comes on the heels of Neptune's recent acquisition of Charles River Data, a Boston-based data science consulting firm. This strategic acquisition is expected to significantly accelerate Neptune's advancements in AI and ML, enhancing its capabilities in risk underwriting and reinforcing its position as a leader in the insurance industry.

"I am honored to take on the role of Managing Director at Neptune," said Matt Duffy. "With the integration of Charles River Data, we are poised to make even greater strides in leveraging AI and ML to provide superior risk management solutions. I look forward to continuing to work with our talented team to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers and our risk-taking partners."

About Neptune Flood: Neptune Flood is a technology-driven insurance company specializing in providing affordable, comprehensive flood coverage. Using an advanced AI-driven platform, Triton, Neptune leverages data analytics and machine learning to process over 30,000 quotes per day and offer efficient underwriting solutions and superior customer service, making flood insurance accessible for all.

SOURCE Neptune Flood