Neptune Flood Realigns Top Leadership Team for the Next Stage of Growth

"As co-founder, Jim Albert is our chief evangelist – he is a recognized InsureTech innovator and thought leader. As Chairman he will be focused on increasing consumer awareness for the need for flood insurance and expanding the insured base in the United States," said Trevor Burgess.

Neptune's rapid growth continued throughout 2019, the second year of the company's operation. Milestones include:

Achieved profitability

Passed the 20,000 client mark

Filed a patent application for its Triton technology

Expanded service into a total of 38 states

Neptune is focused on developing technology that helps consumers rapidly and efficiently access insurance coverage for life's most unpredictable risks including catastrophic flooding.

Neptune's fully-automated service brings transparency to the traditionally opaque and complicated process of buying flood insurance by allowing homeowners to price their home's risk for flood in real-time. Advanced technologies and sophisticated data analytics make it simple to quote and to buy insurance in under three minutes.

ABOUT NEPTUNE FLOOD:

Neptune Flood was founded in 2017 by insurance and technology industry veterans, including Chairman, Jim Albert, with a goal of bringing advanced analytics and extreme ease of use to the flood insurance market. Neptune Flood's policies are currently backed by some of the largest and most secure reinsurers in the world, rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Neptune filed for a patent on its revolutionary technology engine, Triton, in November 2019. In January 2018, Neptune raised over $2mm in seed financing led by C1 Bank founder and former CEO Trevor Burgess who now serves as Neptune's CEO.

