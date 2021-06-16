Neptune Flood Surpasses $20 Billion in Total Insured Property Value

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Flood, the first AI-driven flood insurance company to provide fast, easy and better flood insurance has surpassed $20 Billion in total insured property value in under four years in operation, Trevor Burgess, CEO of Neptune Flood, announced today.

With over 70,000 clients and 6,000 active insurance agents, Neptune has quickly risen to become the leading private flood insurer in the US, offering residential, commercial and RCBAP flood insurance products nationwide.

"The desire of homeowners, business owners and insurance agents for digital flood insurance solutions is driving Neptune's substantial growth," said Burgess. "The success of Neptune was born out of a demand for comprehensive flood insurance alternatives to the NFIP that were simple and easy to purchase. We are extremely proud to have achieved this major milestone and thankful for the opportunity to help our clients protect their homes and businesses from the increasing risk of flooding."

ABOUT NEPTUNE FLOOD:

Neptune Flood is the largest entirely digital flood insurance company in the United States. We were founded to change the way the consumers and businesses think about and buy flood insurance. Neptune is the NFIP alternative and uses AI driven technology to make it fast and easy to buy flood insurance most often at a price that saves money.

