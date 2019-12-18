Neptune Hires Technology Sales Executive Jean-Luc Eckstein as Executive Director

At Neptune Eckstein will be its Executive Director and report to CEO, Trevor Burgess, helping to implement Neptune's strategic growth plans. He will oversee project management including the launch of new technologies and products planned for 2020.

"I'm excited to join Neptune during this phase of its explosive growth. My background selling software and implementing complex technology sales processes will help Neptune further differentiate itself from traditional insurers," said Eckstein.

"Neptune's software, Triton, enables consumers and agents to connect with insurance products such as our residential flood insurance offering. Jean-Luc's experience in software sales and his leadership in developing programs to enhance relationships with distributors will be extremely valuable as we expand in 2020 and beyond," said Neptune's CEO Trevor Burgess.

ABOUT NEPTUNE FLOOD:

Neptune Flood was founded in 2017 by insurance and technology industry veterans, including Chairman, Jim Albert, with a goal of bringing advanced analytics and extreme ease of use to the flood insurance market. Neptune Flood's policies are currently backed by some of the largest and most secure reinsurers in the world, rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. In January 2018, Neptune raised over $2mm in seed financing led by C1 Bank founder and former CEO Trevor Burgess who now serves as Neptune's CEO. Neptune filed for a patent on its revolutionary technology engine, Triton, in November 2019.

SOURCE Neptune Flood

Related Links

neptuneflood.com

