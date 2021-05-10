Neptune Launches sbaflood.com to Offer Flood Insurance to Small Business Administration (SBA) Loan Borrowers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Flood, the first AI-driven flood insurance company to provide fast, easy and better flood insurance today announces the launch of sbaflood.com to streamline the process for SBA borrowers to secure commercial flood insurance.

Government backed business loans, such as those from the SBA, on property or contents that are in a high-risk or mandatory flood zone (generally one that begins with an A or V) require the purchase of flood insurance. sbaflood.com from Neptune is the only completely digital flood insurance platform where businesses can quote and bind entirely online in under two minutes. Neptune's flood insurance policy meets all of the requirements for mandatory bank acceptance.

"Neptune makes it easy for small and medium sized businesses to properly protect their companies from flooding. With climate change and crazy flooding, every business owner should consider flood insurance – no matter if they have an SBA loan or not," said Neptune CEO, Trevor Burgess. "Neptune is the alternative to the NFIP and most of the time we can save the business owner money while providing superior coverage."

Neptune offers higher building coverage limits, four times the level of the federal government's NFIP ($4 million vis $500,000) and Neptune offers an optional business interruption cover to help recover from a flood event missing from the NFIP.

ABOUT NEPTUNE FLOOD:

Neptune Flood is the largest entirely digital flood insurance company in the United States. We were founded to change the way the consumers and businesses think about and buy flood insurance. Neptune is the NFIP alternative and uses AI driven technology to make it fast and easy to buy flood insurance most often at a price that saves money.

