Neptune Officially Launches the Forest Remedies™ & Ocean Remedies™ Brands

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), is pleased to announce today the official launch of the Forest Remedies™ and Ocean Remedies™ brands. Starting today, consumers will be able to purchase Forest Remedies™ products directly from the new website (www.forestremedies.com) and Ocean Remedies™ products via (www.oceanremedies.com).

Full and Broad Spectrum Hemp Extracts

Leveraging the company's extraction knowhow and management's branding expertise, Neptune is launching 11 SKUs of hemp extracts, including six ingestible oils, two soothing balms, one soft gel bottle, a massage oil, and a pet soother. Forest Remedies™' products have been carefully crafted using Neptune's hemp extracts, which are produced with our proprietary cold ethanol extraction process and tested for purity at third-party laboratories. We extract active ingredients from the hemp plant using non-GMO ethanol, refined for maximum cannabinoid retention to produce high-quality, activated full spectrum extracts with profiles that reflect the natural composition of the hemp plant. Neptune exclusively sources its hemp from trusted American farmers who believe in the value of pesticide-free and regenerative farming as much as we do. Neptune is proud to support One Tree Planted. For every product sold, we will contribute to the planting of a tree to help rebuild the world's forests and create a more sustainable future.

"Forest Remedies™' hemp extracts will be priced on average at 50% lower than the leading competitive products, providing the end consumer an attractively priced quality product. Neptune believes in making natural products accessible to everyone," said Michael Cammarata, CEO of Neptune. "The launch of the Forest Remedies™ and Ocean Remedies™ brands represents a key milestone for Neptune as we position our company for accelerated growth in the global Consumer Packaged Goods industries, with a focus on hemp-derived health and wellness ingredients and products."

Essential Oils

In collaboration with International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. ("IFF"), Neptune is launching six essential oils SKUs, which will be commercialized under the Forest Remedies™ brand. Essential oils will be commercialized as single oils including fragrances such as lemon, sweet orange, bergamot, peppermint, and eucalyptus amongst others. Neptune aims to redefine the essential oil experience and provide consumers high-quality, natural, traceable, sustainable ingredients from responsible producers around the world.

Ocean Remedies™

The Company will also be launching Ocean Remedies™ directly on a second website: www.oceanremedies.com. The Company's omega-3 products will be commercialized under this brand. The omega-3 fatty acids in the Ocean Remedies™ krill oil have been demonstrated to be 2.5i times better absorbed than fish oil. Ocean Remedies™'s krill oil offers high EPA, DHA, phospholipid levels and astaxanthin, a natural antioxidant. Ocean Remedies™ has been certified by Friends of the Sea for sustainable krill harvesting.

"Our management team's expertise launching, commercializing and marketing wellness products should allow us to quickly gain market share and build long-term brand loyalty with high-quality, affordable products in both our omega-3 and hemp-derived product lines."

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Wellness Solutions specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of health and wellness products. The Company has in excess of 100 customers across several verticals including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceutical and consumer packaged goods. Neptune's wholly owned subsidiary, 9354-7537 Québec Inc., is licensed by Health Canada to process cannabis at its 50,000-square-foot facility located in Sherbrooke, Quebec. The Company also has a 24,000 square-foot facility located in North Carolina to process hemp biomass into extracts. Neptune brings decades of experience in the natural products sector to the legal cannabis and hemp industries. Leveraging its scientific and technological expertise, the Company sees applications for hemp-derived extracts in the U.S. beyond existing markets and product forms and into personal care and home care markets. Neptune's activities also include the development and commercialization of turnkey nutrition solutions and patented ingredients such as MaxSimil®, and a variety of marine and seed oils. Its head office is located in Laval, Quebec.







