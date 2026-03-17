Neptune™ Outdoor AV Solutions Unveils Brighter, Smarter 2026 Outdoor TV Lineup

Upgraded Full Sun and Partial Sun models deliver higher brightness, enhanced durability, and seamless smart connectivity for outdoor living

AURORA, Ill., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune™ has launched its 2026 Full Sun and Partial Sun Outdoor Smart TV series, raising the standard for what homeowners and professionals can expect from outdoor entertainment.

Engineered to perform where traditional TVs fail, the new lineup delivers higher brightness, commercial-grade durability, and built-in smart technology designed specifically for outdoor environments.

Neptune™ Outdoor AV Solutions 2026 Full Sun and Partial Sun Outdoor Smart TV series.

The 2026 Full Sun Outdoor Smart TV, available in 55", 65", and 75" sizes, produces 1500 nits of sustained brightness, ensuring vibrant, high-contrast viewing even in direct sunlight. An upgraded high-TNI commercial-grade panel enhances thermal performance and picture stability in intense heat and challenging conditions.

Rounding out the lineup is the enhanced 75" Partial Sun Outdoor Smart TV, with 1000 nits of brightness and the same durable construction, designed for partially shaded outdoor spaces.

From backyard game days and poolside parties to outdoor kitchens and patios, Neptune brings 4K entertainment outside – without compromise.

Both series feature Neptune's maintenance-free, all-weather design with 4K UHD resolution, advanced IPS panels for consistent color and wide viewing angles, and anti-glare technology for enhanced clarity. With an upgraded IP55-rated protection against rain and dust, and an operating temperature range from -22°F to 122°F, the TVs are built to perform season after season.

Powered by webOS Hub, the TVs provide access to popular streaming apps and smart features. Integration with ThinQ AI allows users to control connected IoT devices from the screen, extending smart home convenience to outdoor living spaces.

Each model is backed by an industry best three-year warranty, underscoring Neptune's commitment to long-term durability. Full Sun models also include a complimentary Outdoor Tilt Wall Mount for simplified installation. The 2026 models are available now at www.neptuneTV.com with free shipping throughout the contiguous US.

"Outdoor entertainment shouldn't be a compromise," said Earl Naegele, Head of Retail/CI/eCommerce, Peerless-AV. "With these new models, we focused on delivering brighter performance, stronger durability, and smarter connectivity – so customers get a true premium experience outside."

About Neptune™

Neptune™ designs and manufactures premium outdoor smart TVs and accessories engineered to withstand the elements without sacrificing performance. Trusted by the pros, Neptune products are built for residential and commercial environments where durability, brightness, and smart functionality matter most. For more information, visit www.neptuneTV.com.

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SOURCE Neptune™ Outdoor AV Solutions