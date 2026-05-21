Neptune Retail Solutions and Kigo, an Augeo company, Open a New Distribution Channel Carrying CPG Offers into Premium Loyalty, Publishing and Media Audiences

Strategic collaboration places Neptune's CPG inventory directly inside Kigo's premium loyalty audiences, creating engagement environments where CPG offers have never appeared before.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Retail Solutions and Kigo, an Augeo company, today announced a strategic partnership that opens a new distribution channel for CPG offer content, carrying Neptune's leading digital incentive inventory into Kigo's market-leading offer and reward network across premium loyalty, publishing and media audiences where this content has not previously appeared.

Neptune's digital consumer incentives network spans connected retailers, publishers and its Checkout 51 cashback app, collectively reaching hundreds of millions of consumer touchpoints daily. Kigo's network reaches over 100 million loyalty program members across leading telecom, healthcare and membership organizations. The result: CPG brands extend their reach into premium loyalty audiences with measurable engagement, Kigo's enterprise partners deepen member value with offers that drive weekly usage and consumers unlock real savings on the products already in their carts.

"For the first time, CPG brands can place their offers directly inside Kigo's loyalty, publishing and media environments where today's consumers actually spend their time. By layering Neptune's massive CPG inventory into Kigo's real-time personalized offer engine, we are opening a distribution channel that simply has not existed before and creating an 'Audience of One' experience that feels personal, timely and worth acting on," said Ben Straley, President and Chief Product Officer of Kigo.

"Timing could not be better to launch this innovative partnership with Kigo," said Bill Redmond, CEO of Neptune. "Consumers are prioritizing value now more than ever before. This collaboration allows Neptune's CPG partners to achieve even greater consumer reach and impact every day."

About Kigo, an Augeo Company

Kigo is a modern loyalty and rewards platform that helps brands build deeper, more meaningful relationships with their customers. Built for today's digital-native consumer, Kigo leverages AI-driven insights, automation and personalization to deliver relevant offers and experiences across the full loyalty lifecycle, from earn to redemption. With access to one of the industry's largest and most flexible reward marketplaces, the platform enables brands to drive customer acquisition, incremental sales and long-term advocacy. Kigo is a subsidiary of Augeo, a global leader in data-driven loyalty programs with four decades of experience in the industry, and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.kigo.io.

About Neptune Retail Solutions

Neptune Retail Solutions is the unparalleled leader in omnichannel retail marketing across the U.S. and Canada. Neptune's In-Store Media network is unmatched across 60,000 locations and 140 banners, including Albertsons, CVS, Dollar General, Family Dollar, HEB, Kroger, Loblaw, Metro, Publix, Sobeys, Southeastern Grocers, Meijer, HyVee, Total Wine & More and Wakefern. Linked to its market-leading Digital Incentives Network at many of the same retailers plus BJ's and Target, along with Neptune's exclusive ability to combine in-store and Digital OOH content into a single platform with unparalleled precision, scale and proven results, the Company is "one of one," uniquely positioned to seamlessly drive traffic, conversion and profitable revenue growth for retailers and advertisers. For more information, visit www.neptuneretailsolutions.com.

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SOURCE Neptune Retail Solutions