Neptune Retail Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Quotient Technology Inc.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Retail Solutions today announced the completion of its acquisition of Quotient Technology Inc.

William E. Redmond, Jr. (Bill Redmond), Neptune Chief Executive Officer, said "We are excited to close on this accretive acquisition and are beginning the integration of Quotient technology, systems, products and infrastructure today."

To learn more about Neptune Retail Solutions' Omnichannel Network, please contact [email protected].

About Neptune Retail Solutions

Neptune Retail Solutions is a leading omnichannel retail marketing company in the US & Canada that delivers profitable growth for retailers and brands. The Neptune platform includes in-store marketing rights in North America's largest grocery, dollar and drugstores, including Ahold, Albertson's, CVS, Family Dollar, Kroger, Loblaws, Publix, Rite-Aid, SEG, and Walgreens, and deterministic first party shopper data, generated from the company's owned and operated cashback app, Checkout 51, capturing first party shopping data via receipt scans from key retail locations across the US and Canada including Walmart, Target, Costco, and the retailers noted above. For more information, visit www.neptuneretailsolutions.com.

About Quotient

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is a leading digital promotions and media technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Quotient's omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers, publishers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General, Ahold Delhaize USA, Amazon and Microsoft. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit www.quotient.com.

