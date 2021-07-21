Neptune Retail Solutions Revolutionizes the In-Store Experience with Breakthrough Innovation that Drives Business Results and a More Engaging Shopper Experience

NRS strategically leverages its proprietary data mix to deliver a more personalized and engaging in-store experience. Tweet this

Bush added, "With our 3,600 field employees placing over 24 MM in-store executions within over 47,000 retail locations across the US and Canada each year, no other company has the ability to execute in-store with the performance metrics, efficiencies of scale and compliance better than NRS."

Since the acquisition of the Company in May 2020, NRS' focus has been strategically leveraging its proprietary first and second party data mix to deliver a more personalized and engaging experience for how brands and retailers influence shopping behaviors. Recent in-store and at-shelf innovations that have driven positive results include:

Personalized Solutions: NRS has teamed up with CVS to deliver personalized digital offers directly to shopper's ExtraCare cards via at-shelf signage in over 4,000 stores - enabling brands to continuously refine their personalization strategy to maximize return. First year key learnings from over 200 offers across 30+ categories include 1 :

$1.54 average ROAS



average ROAS Connected Shelf: In partnership with several retail partners, NRS is now live with disruptive at-shelf signage that drives shoppers to their retailer app where digital coupons can be "unlocked" directly in their rewards account for immediate savings. (Key learnings pending - Connected Shelf went live 6/14/21.)



In partnership with several retail partners, NRS is now live with disruptive at-shelf signage that drives shoppers to their retailer app where digital coupons can be "unlocked" directly in their rewards account for immediate savings. (Key learnings pending - Connected Shelf went live 6/14/21.) Digital In-Store Kiosk: Piloting within Kroger and other large US Grocers, NRS' digital in-store kiosks bring all the benefits of digital media into the store to deliver dynamic brand content, exclusive offers, navigation prompts, video/motion graphics (and more) to shoppers in primary traffic destinations within the store. Key learnings to date:

Piloting within Kroger and other large US Grocers, NRS' digital in-store kiosks bring all the benefits of digital media into the store to deliver dynamic brand content, exclusive offers, navigation prompts, video/motion graphics (and more) to shoppers in primary traffic destinations within the store. Key learnings to date: 49% recall of messaging 2



2x more in-view time engagement vs high-impact mobile ads 3



62% of sign viewers purchased one of the advertised brands4

Extending beyond the in-store environment, NRS continues to identify additional omni-channel opportunities at scale to digitally engage shoppers – most recently with FSI+ which leverages the incremental volume power of the FSI to deliver a truly integrated analog + digital experience, giving shoppers the flexibility to choose how, when and where they want to save, while offering brands rich data on incentive redeemers.

NRS is committed to delivering continued omni-channel innovation that will build on its 25-years of experience transforming how brands connect with their most desired shoppers within the retail environment.

ABOUT Neptune Retail Solutions:

NRS is a leading omni-channel retail marketing company in the US & Canada that delivers profitable growth for retailers and brands. The NRS platform is powered by both exclusive in store marketing rights in North America's largest grocery and drugstores, including Kroger, Loblaws, Walgreens and CVS, in addition to exclusive deterministic first party shopper data, generated from the company's owned and operated cashback app, Checkout 51, capturing purchase behaviors via receipt scans from key retail locations across the US and Canada including Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam's Club and the retailers noted above.

For further information, please contact [email protected]

SOURCES: (1) 2019 CVS Health and/or one of its affiliates. Data points are from non-targeted beta programs. Data points are from week of the first targeted/personalized at shelf program from SmartMouth in end of May 2020. (2) Nielsen conducted 453 online surveys among U.S. residents age 16 or older in the top 30 markets, between February 24th to March 4th, 2020.; Neptune Retail Solutions Survey; July-August '20 Digital street level billboards are defined as any street level digital advertising such as video displays, bus shelters or sidewalk kiosks. (3) Based on NRS Brand Select mobile interscroller averages (4) Extreme Reach Q2 2020 Video Benchmark Report.

