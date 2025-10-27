Neptune Software: From Prompt to SAP App: How Neptune Lowers the Barrier to Enterprise Innovation

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, SAP customers have wrestled with the same problem: how to deliver more apps, faster, without overwhelming already stretched IT teams. CIOs are under pressure to move toward S/4HANA, keep their systems clean and compliant, and still meet the endless demand from business users for digital tools that make work easier.

Naia Build: Turn Your AI-Built App Into Real Business Impact.

AI has promised to help, but the reality has been underwhelming. Most AI coding tools generate prototypes that look impressive in demos yet fall short of enterprise needs. They don't integrate cleanly into SAP, they lack governance, and they rarely scale into production. In other words: more hype than help.

That is the gap Neptune Software set out to close.

Introducing Naia Build

With the launch of Naia Build on October 22, Neptune is making it possible for any enterprise user to experience the speed of AI-driven app creation. Simply enter a prompt on the web, choose an industry or use case, and watch as a UI5/Fiori app comes to life in seconds.

What sets Naia Build apart is that it doesn't stop at the demo. The apps generated are connected to the Neptune DXP backend, meaning they can be refined, governed, and deployed into SAP landscapes. And unlike other tools, Naia Build lets users move fluidly between prompt-based AI, low-code drag and drop, and pro-code editing. You can review the component tree, tweak the UI visually, or dive into the code — switching modes at any time.

This makes Naia Build not just an AI assistant, but a transparent and flexible platform where both developers and non-developers can understand and trust what AI creates.

Why It Matters for CIOs and Developers

For CIOs, Naia Build offers a low-risk way to explore AI-powered app delivery. There's no upfront license barrier — enterprises can test ideas in a hosted environment and see results instantly. For developers, it provides relief from backlogs by accelerating initial builds, while still giving them the control and flexibility to refine and harden apps for production.

And for smaller and mid-sized enterprises, it opens a door that was often closed: access to SAP-native app development without the heavy consulting costs or months-long project timelines.

Lowering the Barriers to SAP Innovation

"Everyone talks about AI coding, but enterprises need more than prototypes," says Alexander Fecke, Director AI at Neptune Software. "With Naia Build, we give users a way to build real apps in seconds, refine them across different modes, and connect them securely to SAP. It's about lowering the barrier to innovation while keeping control & governance in the hands of IT."

By making AI app creation accessible and transparent, Neptune is introducing a new front door to SAP innovation. Users can experience the power of AI, validate ideas, and then bring apps into production with confidence that governance and security are applied through Neptune DXP.

Looking Ahead

Naia Build is more than a feature launch. It signals a shift in how enterprises can engage in SAP innovation. By reducing friction, Neptune is enabling a new adoption path where organizations can try, refine, and scale at their own pace.

The message is clear: AI in SAP should not be about hype or demos. It should be about delivering secure, flexible, and enterprise-ready outcomes that help CIOs and developers keep pace with business demand. And with Naia Build, that journey now begins with a simple prompt.

About Neptune Software: Neptune Software provides an AI-powered low-code platform that lets enterprises adopt, evolve, and own AI on their terms—for SAP and beyond. They enable IT and business teams to build, run, and orchestrate applications up to 10× faster while maintaining enterprise-grade governance. Trusted by more than 850 companies and 4 million users, Neptune DXP bridges SAP and non-SAP systems and is delivered through a network of 100+ certified partners.

SOURCE Neptune Software