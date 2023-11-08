Neptune Wellness Announces Completion of Sprout Organic's Debt Equitization

Neptune has exercised its option to exchange existing Sprout debt for equity resulting in Neptune ownership of approximately 89.5% of Sprout

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT), a consumer-packaged goods company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced that it has effectively converted a substantial portion of Neptune's Sprout debt into Sprout equity for the Company's organic baby and toddler food brand, Sprout Organics. In accordance with the terms of the previously announced Exchange option, Sprout debt was exchanged for Sprout equity resulting in Neptune having increased Sprout ownership from 50.1% to approximately 89.5%.

The debt exchange will significantly improve the strategic positioning for both entities, decreasing expenses, removing Neptune as guarantor for Sprout's promissory notes, and subject to third party consents, Sprout becoming an independent trading entity.

