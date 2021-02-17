Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Announces Termination of "At-The-Market" Offering

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions, Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, announced today the termination of its "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "ATM Offering") with Jefferies, LLC ("Jefferies") as sales agent.

The termination of the ATM Offering is effective as of February 16, 2021 and Neptune will make no further sales under the ATM Offering. As of the date of this announcement, Neptune had sold 9,570,735 of its common shares under the ATM Offering, raising approximately US$18.6 million in gross proceeds.

ABOUT NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.:

Neptune Wellness Solutions is a unique global health and wellness company that is changing consumer habits through the creation and distribution of environmentally friendly, ethical and innovative consumer product goods. Neptune's simultaneous focus on B2C and B2B customer-oriented brand development provides the Company with international reach and scale from its owned and operated facilities that extract and create product formulation, all the way to the sales floor at top global retailers. Underpinned by a disruptive spirit, Neptune's diversified, and fully integrated business model focuses on natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands and the use of cannabinoids in household products to make them safer, healthier and more effective. Its portfolio includes emerging brands such as Forest Remedies™, Ocean Remedies™, Neptune Wellness™, Mood Ring™, and OCEANO3™, which are poised for rapid growth and expansion. Backed with a cost-efficient manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure that can be scaled up and down or into adjacent product categories to identify new innovation opportunities, Neptune quickly adapts to consumer preferences and demand, and is bringing its products as well as other Fortune 100 brands to market through strategic distribution partnerships, mass retail partners and e-commerce channels. Neptune is committed to its core mission of redefining health and wellness and helping humanity thrive by providing sustainable consumer focused solutions. For additional information, please visit: https://www.neptunecorp.com/

