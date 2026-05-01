NEQSOL Holding Names Kirill Rubinski CEO in Push for Global Scale

AMSTERDAM, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEQSOL Holding named Kirill Rubinski its chief executive officer, effective immediately, as the Amsterdam-headquartered conglomerate looks to accelerate an international expansion that spans telecoms, energy, and mining across 11 countries.

Kirill Rubinski - CEO NEQSOL Holding

Rubinski, an investment banking and private equity veteran who also manages his own private investments, has a substantive network spanning business and financial circles. He takes the reins from Yusif Jabbarov, who moves to chairman of the board. His deal-making and capital deployment background will drive acquisitions and strategic partnerships as the group pushes deeper into international markets. The appointment reflects a deliberate push toward what the company called "institutional governance," a model increasingly adopted by family-founded conglomerates seeking to attract outside capital and professionalize cross-border operations.

The new CEO's mandate, as outlined by the company, centers on four priorities: tighter integration across the group's business units, accelerated digital transformation, strengthened governance frameworks, and unlocking new opportunities in international markets. NEQSOL, which serves more than 25 million customers globally and employs over 20,000 people, operates across telecommunications, energy, infrastructure, construction materials, hi-tech, and mining

"The Group has built a strong and resilient platform, supported by exceptional teams and a clear long-term vision. Our priority is to build on that foundation, driving greater alignment across our businesses and positioning NEQSOL as a truly global, institutionally led organization," said Kirill Rubinski, NEQSOL Holding's new CEO.

Jabbarov, who built the group into a multi-sector conglomerate with a presence spanning Europe, the CIS, the UK, the US, Türkiye, and the UAE, said he was confident in Rubinski's ability to take the organization into its next phase.

According to Jabbarov, "Kirill brings the entrepreneurial vision, executive leadership, and exceptional network needed to guide NEQSOL Holding through its new phase of development."

The leadership change reflects a pattern common among large privately held groups originating in emerging markets: as operations grow more complex and geographically dispersed, founders increasingly separate the strategic oversight role from day-to-day management, often bringing in executives with broader international profiles to lead execution.

ABOUT NEQSOL HOLDING

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified international group of companies operating across energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction materials, and mining. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the group maintains significant operations in Europe, the CIS, the UK, the United States, Türkiye, and the UAE.

Contact

Nazrin Gadimova

Communications Manager

NEQSOL Holding

Phone: +994 55 444 49 31

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE NEQSOL Holding