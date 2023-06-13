NERD Focus Expands New York Metro Area Footprint to Potentially Reach 5,000 Stores with Cool River Retail Distribution Deal

News provided by

NERD Focus

13 Jun, 2023, 07:11 ET

"Think Drink" to be available at retailers throughout the New York Metropolitan Area 

FREEHOLD, N.J., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NERD Focus – the energy drink with powerful nootropics and performance-boosting nutrients – announced an exclusive distribution deal with Cool River Beverages LLC to handle distribution of the brand into over five thousand retail outlets in the Metro New York City marketplace.

Commencing this month, NERD Focus' flagship nootropics-infused Green Original accompanied by the Blue Zero Calorie variant will be distributed to retailers across the state, including in convenience stores, bodegas, and grocers, marking another expansion on the footprint of growth in Texas and New Jersey.

"Sales of NERD Focus in the NY/NJ metropolitan market have soared this year" says Beverage USA Co-Founder, Rocco LaVista. He continues, "The deal with Cool River allows us to tap into its network of retailers to bring New Yorkers more of the functional energy drink they know and love."

"Nootropic-infused drinks keep rising in popularity and paired with health & wellness trends, makes this the perfect recipe for NERD Focus to succeed in the New York metro area," said Anthony Yanez, Director of Sales for Cool River Beverages.

The focus drink is currently available in Green Original and Blue Zero Calorie, offering consumers a smarter and safer alternative to traditional energy drinks with a refreshing citrus taste packed with vitamins and natural ingredients. The proprietary formula aims to aid mental acuity for those that need it most – from college students to healthcare workers to professional athletes.

To learn more about NERD Focus, visit the website at https://nerdfocus.com/, and use the store locator to find a store near you.

About Cool River Beverages LLC
Cool River Beverages' management has long standing relationships with retailers in all channels of trade in the Metro New York City marketplace that are being leveraged to build a robust DSD distribution network of beverage products.

About NERD Focus:
In 2006, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio on the path to med school witnessed his colleagues rely on highly caffeinated energy drinks with potentially dangerous ingredients to increase mental stamina and focus. With the help of his professors, they created a "Think Drink" and within weeks, had students lining up outside of his campus apartment to purchase his new drink – NERD Focus. NERDTM became established and began selling on college campuses in Texas directly to students, building a grassroots network of distributors and fans. After creating a very loyal following at Texas universities and local retailers, NERD™ was acquired by Beverage USA in 2020 to invest into scaling the beverage brand nationwide. For more information about NERD Focus, visit NERDFocus.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE NERD Focus

Also from this source

UFC Champion Aljamain Sterling joins NERD Focus as Official Ambassador and Equity Partner

NERD Focus Named Official Energy Drink of the Texas Rangers and Globe Life Field

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.