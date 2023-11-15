NERD Focus Kicks Off Equity Crowdfunding Round on StartEngine

With big ambitions for national footprint expansion and product innovation, NERD Focus powers fundraising efforts among investors and customers.

FREEHOLD, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NERD Focus – the fast-growing energy drink with powerful nootropics and performance-boosting nutrients – announces the kickoff of its Regulation Crowdfunding raise on StartEngine. This marks a significant milestone for NERD Focus as the brand invites investors and enthusiasts alike to join the journey towards redefining the energy drink industry, while bringing the original "Think Drink" to more locations nationally and driving product innovations.

NERD Focus has been at the forefront of disrupting the functional beverage market with its unique approach to providing a safer alternative to energy and focus. Instead, the company has developed a science-backed formula that harnesses the power of nootropics, adaptogens, and natural caffeine sources to provide clean, sustained energy and enhanced mental acuity for those who need it most – from college students to healthcare workers to professional athletes.

"This marks an important step in our growth journey by opening up an opportunity for our community and supporters to become shareholders in NERD Focus," said Beverage USA Co-Founder, Rocco LaVista, who has been at the brand's helm and driving growth since 2020. "Our mission has always been to help people achieve peak mental performance while staying health-conscious. This campaign with StartEngine will help us to continue building on the momentum that's seen us attract sponsorship partners including the New Jersey Devils, San Antonio Spurs and UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling."

NERD Focus's crowdfunding campaign will be hosted on StartEngine, a leading equity crowdfunding platform that empowers individuals to invest in innovative startups and growth-stage companies. Investors can participate in this unique opportunity to become a shareholder in a company resharing the energy drinks industry while sharing in the potential for future growth for as little as $399.

On the heel of retail growth across Texas, New Jersey and the New York Metro area, where it is available at over 3,500 convenience stores, bodegas, and grocers, NERD Focus invites everyone who shares their vision for a more effective energy drink to join them in this crowdfunding campaign. To learn more and invest, please visit this link.

To learn more about NERD Focus, visit the website at https://nerdfocus.com/, and use the store locator to shop the beverages near you.

About NERD Focus:
In 2006, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio on the path to med school witnessed his colleagues rely on highly caffeinated energy drinks with potentially dangerous ingredients to increase mental stamina and focus. With the help of his professors, they created a "Think Drink" and within weeks, had students lining up outside of his campus apartment to purchase his new drink – NERD Focus. NERD™ became established and began selling on college campuses in Texas directly to students, building a grassroots network of distributors and fans. After creating a very loyal following at Texas universities and local retailers, NERD™ was acquired by Beverage USA in 2020 to invest into scaling the beverage brand nationwide. For more information about NERD Focus, visit NERDFocus.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook

