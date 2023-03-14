NERD Focus Named Official Energy Drink of the Texas Rangers and Globe Life Field

Partnership to feature sweepstakes, promotions and ticket giveaways for most high-profile Rangers games

ARLINGTON, Texas, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NERD Focus – the energy drink with powerful nootropics and performance-boosting nutrients – announced today a multi-year exclusive partnership with The Texas Rangers and Globe Life Field. NERD Focus will now be distributed throughout Globe Life Field and receive branding on the Rangers' iconic outfield wall in left field. Additionally, fans will see NERD Focus' logo on the Texas Rangers pitching mound during select home games against the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

The partnership stems from the energy drink's origins in Texas. In 2006, a UTSA student sought a different kind of edge while applying to med schools. While others were relying on highly-caffeinated energy drinks and other potentially dangerous substances to increase mental focus and stamina, he – with the help of his professors – formulated his own "think" drink.

"As a company with roots in Texas, we couldn't be more excited to be partnering with our first Major League Baseball franchise in the Texas Rangers. To be the official energy drink of a world-class organization in the same state where our original drink was formulated, this is more than a dream come true," says Beverage USA Co-Founder, Rocco LaVista. He continues, "The Rangers hard-nosed and intuitive reputation on the field embodies NERD Focus as a brand. We can't wait to show the fans at Globe Life Field what we have in store for them."

During the partnership, NERD Focus will energize the market by conducting sweepstakes and retail promotions, giving tickets away to some of the biggest games of the season via their social media channels. More details will be announced on NERD Focus' Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels.

Chad Wynn, Vice President of Partnerships for the Texas Rangers, adds, "We're thrilled to announce our partnership with NERD Focus and our plan to enhance the fan experience at Rangers home games and Globe Life Field. The in-stadium experience for our fans is always at the forefront of every decision we make. Adding NERD Focus to our roster of partners is sure to excite our biggest supporters."

The focus drink is currently available in Green Original and Blue Zero Calorie, offering consumers a smarter and safer alternative to traditional energy drinks with a refreshing citrus taste packed with vitamins and natural ingredients. The proprietary formula aims to aid mental acuity for those that need it most – from college students to healthcare workers to professional athletes.

About Texas Rangers Baseball Club:

In 2022, the Texas Rangers celebrated their 50th anniversary since the franchise moved from Washington, D.C. to Arlington, Texas for the 1972 season. The Rangers have advanced to post-season play eight times since 1996, winning seven American League West Division titles and advancing to the World Series in 2010 and 2011. In 2020, the Rangers opened beautiful Globe Life Field, which is not only the team's home, but also a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue that includes capabilities for hosting numerous local, regional, and national events. The $1.25 billon facility includes a 5.5-acre retractable roof, which provides for maximum comfort of guests throughout the year. The Rangers organization has also been instrumental in partnering with the City of Arlington, The Cordish Companies, and Loews Hotels & Co. on the development of the Arlington Entertainment District into a world-class sports and entertainment destination. Rangers Baseball Express LLC became the sixth owner in Rangers history when it completed purchase of the club on August 12, 2010.

About Globe Life Field:

Globe Life Field is not only the home of the Texas Rangers but has also hosted numerous sports and entertainment events since its opening in March 2020. These include the Major League Baseball NLDS, NLCS, and World Series and Wrangler© National Finals Rodeo in 2020 and the State Farm College Baseball Showdown, over 50 total college baseball games, the Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Fallout Boy, and Weezer, and Chris Stapleton in Concert in 2021. Last fall, the building hosted ten football games, the Lockheed Martin Commanders' Classic presented by USAA between the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Military Academy and nine high school regular season and playoff contests. GlobeLifeField.com.

About NERD Focus:

In 2006, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio on the path to med school witnessed his colleagues rely on highly caffeinated energy drinks with potentially dangerous ingredients to increase mental stamina and focus. With the help of his professors, they created a "Think Drink" and within weeks, had students lining up outside of his campus apartment to purchase his new drink – NERD Focus. NERDTM became established and began selling on college campuses in Texas directly to students, building a grassroots network of distributors and fans. After creating a very loyal following at Texas universities and local retailers, NERDTM was acquired by Beverage USA in 2020 to invest into scaling the beverage brand nationwide. For more information about NERD Focus, visit NERDFocus.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

