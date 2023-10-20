NERD Focus Returns as Official Energy Drink Partner of New Jersey Devils, Prudential Center

News provided by

NERD Focus

20 Oct, 2023, 07:15 ET

The energy drink with powerful nootropics returns for a second season to bring an unstoppable wave of energy to Devils' fans at the top five world-ranked Prudential Center.

FREEHOLD, N.J., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NERD Focus – the energy drink with powerful nootropics and performance-boosting nutrients – today announces its triumphant return as the official energy drink of the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center for a second season. Building on the resounding success of their inaugural partnership, NERD Focus is set to elevate the fan experience and energize the top five world-ranked home of the Devils.

As part of this ongoing collaboration, NERD Focus will activate with samplings throughout the regular season and is bringing back the fan-favorite NERD Focus specialty cocktail, the Electric Screwdriver, for purchase throughout the venue. Taking center stage as the official presenting partner of the exhilarating in-arena activation at all Devils' home games, the Devils' Woo Crew will once again bring the NERD Focus T-Shirt Toss to life.

NERD Focus is also back with its "Devil in Focus," a dynamic fan-driven segment launching across the Devils' social media platforms. This interactive feature empowers fans to cast their votes for the player they want to see highlighted during a segment of the Devils' In-Arena Pre-Game Show. Hosted by Devils' Reporter Catherine Bogart, this segment, which is also posted to the team's X (formerly Twitter) account, provides fans with an inside look at recent highlights of the selected player.

"After a hugely successful first year, we are excited to continue our partnership journey with the Devils and Prudential Center," said Beverage USA Co-Founder Rocco LaVista. "Our roots in New Jersey make this collaboration especially meaningful. This second year sets the stage as we continue to grow our NERD Focus footprint in the New Jersey and New York Metro Area. Just as the Devils have continued to develop and excite fans on the ice, so has our brand. We look forward to enhancing the fan experience with even more exciting innovations and interactive activations as we turn the page of the next chapter."

"NERD Focus has become the preferred choice for fulfilling our fans' energy drink needs" adds Chad Biggs, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Activations at the New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center. "The partnership has truly amplified the Prudential Center experience, and we're excited to build on our achievements from a successful first year of our partnership to provide even more unforgettable moments for our Devils' fans in the season to come."

NERD Focus has established itself as a vital pillar in the world of sports partnerships, collaborating with major teams, venues and athletes including the Devils, the San Antonio Spurs, and AT&T Center, and UFC Champion Aljamain Sterling as the official energy drink sponsor.

With a proprietary formula aimed at aiding mental acuity for those that need it most – from college students to healthcare workers to professional athletes – NERD Focus' growing footprint at retailers makes it readily available across Texas, New Jersey and the New York Metro area, where it is available at over five thousand convenience stores, bodegas, and grocers.

To learn more about NERD Focus, visit the website at https://nerdfocus.com/, and use the store locator to shop the beverages near you.

About NERD Focus:
In 2006, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio on the path to med school witnessed his colleagues rely on highly caffeinated energy drinks with potentially dangerous ingredients to increase mental stamina and focus. With the help of his professors, they created a "Think Drink" and within weeks, had students lining up outside of his campus apartment to purchase his new drink – NERD Focus. NERD™ became established and began selling on college campuses in Texas directly to students, building a grassroots network of distributors and fans. After creating a very loyal following at Texas universities and local retailers, NERD™ was acquired by Beverage USA in 2020 to invest into scaling the beverage brand nationwide. For more information about NERD Focus, visit NERDFocus.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils are part of the 32-team National Hockey League, with teams throughout the United States and Canada. Established in 1982, they recently celebrated their 40th season in the Garden State. During that time, the team has won three Stanley Cup Championships: 1995, 2000 and 2003. Follow the Devils at NewJerseyDevils.com, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The New Jersey Devils organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) property.

About Prudential Center
Prudential Center is the world-class sports and entertainment venue located in downtown Newark, New Jersey. Opened in October 2007 and recently celebrating its 15th year as a marquee destination, the state-of-the-art arena is the home of the National Hockey League's (NHL) three-time Stanley Cup Champion New Jersey Devils, Seton Hall University's NCAA Division I Men's Basketball program, and more than 210 concerts, family shows and special events each year. Ranked in the Top 5 nationally by Pollstar, Billboard and Venues Today, Prudential Center is recognized as one of the premier venues in the United States, and hosts over 2 million guests annually. For more information about Prudential Center, visit https://www.prucenter.com/ and follow the arena on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PruCenter. Prudential Center is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) property.

Media contact:
Matt Kovacs
mkovacs@blazepr.com

SOURCE NERD Focus

Also from this source

NERD Focus Expands New York Metro Area Footprint to Potentially Reach 5,000 Stores with Cool River Retail Distribution Deal

NERD Focus Expands New York Metro Area Footprint to Potentially Reach 5,000 Stores with Cool River Retail Distribution Deal

NERD Focus – the energy drink with powerful nootropics and performance-boosting nutrients – announced an exclusive distribution deal with Cool River...
UFC Champion Aljamain Sterling joins NERD Focus as Official Ambassador and Equity Partner

UFC Champion Aljamain Sterling joins NERD Focus as Official Ambassador and Equity Partner

NERD Focus – the energy drink with powerful nootropics and performance-boosting nutrients – today announced it signed as the exclusive energy drink...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.