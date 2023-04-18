NerdRabbit Launches Earth Day Campaign to Plant 10K Trees, Offer Data Center Sustainability Audits

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdRabbit, a Catalyst Tech Ventures (CTV) company and provider of tech talent solutions, is proud to announce its Earth Day campaign to plant 10,000 trees over the next six months in addition to launching ClimateNerds, a data center sustainability consulting service.

NerdRabbit will plant one tree for every qualified job seeker or company that joins the Nerdly platform. NerdRabbit is partnering with UK-based Evertreen to plant trees in parts of Kenya, the Amazon, and other parts of the world experiencing significant deforestation. Local farmers will plant the trees, and satellite imagery will track the trees' growth.

Additionally, NerdRabbit is launching a new service called ClimateNerds where companies can engage sustainability specialists to audit their data centers. The company hopes this new service will help more organizations access the resources they need to measure their carbon footprints and take proactive steps to reduce them. Data centers represent a big opportunity for decarbonization and water conservation, as data centers around the world consumed about the same amount of electricity in 2021 as the United Kingdom did during the same year.

"From pioneers like Amazon being the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world to the recent rise of climate tech, the tech industry has a history of making bold moves in sustainability," says NerdRabbit CEO Annelle Barnett. "This Earth Day, we want to build on the steps we've already taken as a company to reduce our carbon footprint while inspiring and helping other organizations to do the same."

Last year NerdRabbit partnered with GreenPlaces to become carbon neutral certified, completing its first annual carbon assessment and taking steps to reduce and, when necessary, offset emissions. "Invest In Our Planet" is the theme of Earth Day 2023, and NerdRabbit is pleased to do just that by planting trees and increasing access to data center sustainability consulting.

About NerdRabbit: NerdRabbit connects organizations looking to hire with top cloud and IT talent. Whether sourcing candidates for full time, direct hire roles or providing a platform for organizations to engage hourly, contract, and project-based talent on demand, NerdRabbit offers the talent solutions modern organizations need to thrive in an increasingly competitive hiring landscape.

For more information about sustainability at NerdRabbit, visit the Furthering Our Commitment page on our website, or contact Forrest Brown at [email protected] .

