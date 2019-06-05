NERDS® and Melissa Joan Hart "Nerd Out" at IT'SUGAR's Grand Opening in Las Vegas at the Grand Bazaar Shops

The NERDS brand believes that everyone is perfectly imperfect, just like its candies, and wants to encourage people to "nerd out" by embracing and celebrating nerdiness in everyone. To the brand, "nerding out" means unleashing your passion, smarts, and creativity to be great at something, anything and everything you choose.

NERDS come in many shapes, sizes and colors – and no NERDS are exactly the same. NERDS marketing efforts feature six different colors of NERDS characters who each represent a different type of NERDS personality, from creative to spontaneous and more.

To bring this story to life, NERDS enlisted Melissa Joan Hart, best known for her iconic, quirky, namesake roles in Clarissa Explains it All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, to share her own story. Hart has continually redefined what it means to be a nerd throughout her career, both on screen and in her personal life. She is not just an actress, but also a mother who personifies several NERDS personalities and encourages them in her kids.

During the evening event, Hart shared with guests how she "nerds out" and read a NERDS-inspired storybook, called "Sweet Little Sparks," which celebrates what it means to be a "nerd" and shows the beauty of what happens when NERDS band together. The story details that "Pink ones are curious, Purple are pensive. Green ones are funny and Red ones inventive…why live in packs, curiosity asks. Well they work together, to be better at tasks." The storybook can be found online on the NERDS website at www.nerdscandy.com.

"I love to hold my nerd flag high, which is why I'm glad we're having a new type of conversation about what it means to be a nerd and I'm thrilled to partner with the NERDS brand to celebrate and encourage more people nerding out," said Hart.

"It's an exciting time for the NERDS brand, to reconnect with today's parents who grew up with our candy and remind them of this childhood favorite," said Katie Duffy, Senior Marketing Director for NERDS Candy. "Launched in 1983, NERDS is arguably one of the most nostalgic candy brands for kids who grew up in the '80s and '90s, when Melissa Joan Hart was appearing on popular shows in roles including Sabrina and Clarissa. It's exciting to work with Melissa as we share our brand and characters with fans that are now buying NERDS for their own kids, both our classic products and new innovations such as Big Chewy NERDS," she added.

The event also featured a giant NERDS character display made out of Big Chewy NERDS candy, fun photo opportunities with a NERDS-themed interactive slot machine and selfie generator, as well as giveaways including copies of the storybook "Sweet Little Sparks." Guests were also invited to find out which of the NERDS characters best reflect their own NERDS personality, and to wear buttons proclaiming and celebrating which NERDS characters they are most like while at the event.

The event marked the grand opening of IT'SUGAR's new flagship store on the Las Vegas Strip. Located in the Grand Bazaar Shops across from the world-famous Bellagio fountain and anchored by a giant 40-foot-tall gumball machine filled with LED gumballs, the store offers one-of-a-kind candy and novelty products across roughly 6,000 square feet of space.

To learn more about NERDS Candy visit www.nerdscandy.com and follow NERDS Candy on social at @NERDSCandy.

ABOUT NERDS: Tiny, tangy, crunchy candy, NERDS are delicious, small and peculiarly shaped yet lovably packed with taste. NERDS come in various shapes, sizes and colors, including the iconic dual-flavored box, Big Chewy NERDS, Sour Big Chewy NERDS and NERDS Ropes. The iconic box couples two complementary flavors with dual chambers, allowing candy lovers to pour out petite pieces of pure delight. Big Chewy NERDS and Sour Big Chewy NERDS have a crunch that surrounds a chewy center and NERDS Ropes give fans a chewy, fruity string packed with crunchy, sweet NERDS. For more information, please visit www.nerdscandy.com, and follow NERDS on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT FERRARA CANDY: Ferrara Candy Company, a related company of The Ferrero Group, is an industry leader in U.S. confections and one of the fastest growing confections companies in the country. A passionate team of more than 4,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the confections market for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest®, Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Laffy Taffy® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has an operational network of manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities across North America. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

