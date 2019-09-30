Nerds CyberSecurity Team Thwarts Full Scale Attack for Multi-National Client

MAJOR SHOWCASE WIN POSITIONS NERDS TEAM TO LEVERAGE SUCCESS WITH CYBERSECURITY SERVICES

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Nerds On Site Inc. ("NERDS" or the "Company") (CSE: NERD) (FSE: 3NS.F) (QTCQB: NOSUF), a mobile IT solutions company servicing the SME marketplace, provides an update on its cyber security services deployment.

"NERDS has committed significant resources toward the development of its CyberSecurity Defence and CyberSecurity Response Team over the last three years," said Mr. Charles Regan, NERDS President and CEO. "Recently we were able to eradicate a full-scale ransomware attack for a multinational company that saved over $600,000 by deploying our expertise and our team to defeat a significant ransomware attack and protect them going forward, as a new Client for the Company."

Highlights:

NERDS CyberSecurity Defence and CyberSecurity Response Team in development for over 3 years

and in development for over 3 years Full scale deployment with new Client thwarts $600,000 plus ransom demand

plus ransom demand NERDS CyberSecurity solution leads to new Client acquisition

Company to leverage showcase to build larger cyber security Client base

Cyber security deployment projects such as this are a significant growth sector for the Company

The Company became aware of an issue when they could not gain system stability across 4 countries. The NERD CyberSecurity Response Team was brought in to assess the situation, which uncovered months of activity by cyber criminals inside more than 1000 servers and systems worldwide. In response to the NERD CyberSecurity Response Team's initial efforts, the cyber criminals decided to begin the Ransomware encryption process.

The NERD CyberSecurity Response Team escalated the situation to its 3 Stage cyber security protocol, recommended against payment, committing 15 NERDS around the clock for the first week as law enforcement was brought in. Over the course of the incident response, recovery and sustaining mode, the client experienced less than one day of business interruption.

The client is now stabilized, and NERDS is engaged on an ongoing basis to continue to sustain a strong security posture, allowing them to focus on their core business.

"Noting all the cyber criminal incidents highlighted in the press recently, including ransomware incidents with 22 Texas municipalities, similar threats in Florida and across Canada, institutions, organizations and companies are becoming fully aware of the true cyber security risks they run today," added Mr. Regan. "NERDS has now deployed its full-scale solutions and expertise with CyberSecurity Defense AND the CyberSecurity Response Team, demonstrating an overall win for our client and establishing NERDS as a leader in the space."

About Nerds On Site:

Nerds On Site, a company founded in 1995, specializes in providing cost effective, leading edge solutions to Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME), serving as the complete SME IT solution specialists. Nerds On Site was established in London, Ontario with current annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000 with normalized net earnings of about $100,000.00. The company services over 12,000 clients per year with a superb 96.5% customer satisfaction rating. NOS's business model is based on Nerds sub-contracts in Canada and a Franchise model for USA expansion.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE Nerds On Site Inc.

Related Links

www.nerdsonsite.com

