N*E*R*D's 'In Search Of…' Revisited For Urban Legends' New Deluxe 4LP Vinyl Edition Pairing Acclaimed Album's Original 2001 European "Electronic Version" With Its 2002 Worldwide "Rock Version"

In Search Of…'s first edition, also known as the "electronic version," features drum machines and synthesizers for a sound more typical of N*E*R*D duo Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo's production work as The Neptunes. The album's first edition also features an "Intro" track and three interstitial skits with the tracks "Things Are Getting Better," "Stay Together," and "Tape You."

The album's 12-track global "rock version" is sequenced differently and does not include the first edition's "Intro" track or skits. Entertainment Weekly bestowed an A- review grade on the album's "rock version," saying the second edition "has a crackling vigor missing from the first stab, and its mélange of genres makes for music unlike anything else around." Rolling Stone awarded it four stars, and MOJO also praised it, saying, "It is quizzical, troubled, socially concerned, compassionate, schizoid, retro-eclectic, strikingly modern, racially mixed--and even likes women."

In Search Of…'s new 4LP set presents the album's "rock version" in one 2LP gatefold jacket and its European "electronic version" in its own 2LP gatefold jacket, packaged together with a 24-page booklet in a rigid slipcase. The new edition's LP lacquers were cut by Alex Abrash at AA Mastering.

The seven rare bonus tracks featured on the new In Search Of… "electronic version" deluxe digital edition will all make their digital debuts with the new release. Three of the tracks have never been commercially released in the U.S. in any format:

• "Provider (Zero 7 Remix)" was originally released only on the European "Provider" CD and 12-inch vinyl single.

• "Lapdance (Trent Reznor Remix)" was promo only and has never been commercially released.

• "RockStar (Nevins Classic Club Blaster)" was never commercially released in the U.S.

In Search Of… [DELUXE 4LP VINYL]

In Search Of… "Rock Version"

SIDE A

1. Lapdance

2. Things Are Getting Better

3. Brain



SIDE B

1. Provider

2. Truth Or Dare

3. Tape You

SIDE C

1. Run To The Sun

2. Baby Doll

3. Am I High

SIDE D

1. Rock Star

2. Bobby James

3. Stay Together

In Search Of… "Electronic Version"

SIDE A

1. Lapdance

2. Intro

3. Things Are Getting Better

4. Brain

SIDE B

1. Provider

2. Truth Or Dare

3. Run To The Sun

SIDE C

1. Stay Together

2. Baby Doll

3. Tape You

SIDE D

1. Am I High

2. Rock Star - Poser

3. Bobby James

In Search Of… "Electronic Version" [DELUXE DIGITAL]

1. Lapdance

2. Intro

3. Things Are Getting Better

4. Brain

5. Provider

6. Truth Or Dare

7. Run To The Sun

8. Stay Together

9. Baby Doll

10. Tape You

11. Am I High

12. Rock Star - Poser

13. Bobby James

BONUS TRACKS

14. Lapdance (Trent Reznor Remix)

15. Lapdance (Freeform Reform) Re-edit

16. Lapdance (Live In Paradiso)

17. Provider (Zero 7 Remix)

18. Provider (Live In Paradiso)

19. Rock Star (Nevins Classic Blaster)

20. Rock Star (Live In Paradiso)

