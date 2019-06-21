Nerds On Site Accelerates Client Acquisition in Florida

FOOTHOLD FOR USA EXPANSION STRATEGY CONTINUES TO DELIVER RESULTS

TORONTO, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Nerds On Site Inc. ("NERDS" or the "Company") (CSE: NERD) (FSE: 3NS.F) (QTCQB: NOSUF), a mobile IT solutions company servicing the SME marketplace, is providing an update on the progress of its USA expansion strategy, specifically the growth in the Company's market awareness and customer acquisitions in Florida, a key region in the overall expansion plans.

"Florida is continuing to deliver proof that the NERDS model can be rapidly scaled in the USA. The team has followed the plan that has been so essential to our nationwide presence in Canada, generating tremendous market awareness and connecting to SME's through promotions with our NERD parades, direct sales and by embracing community business organizations for promotion to clients such as local banks," said Mr. Charles Regan, Nerds On Site CEO.

"As a result, have added clients including a high school, marina, airport and several real estate companies amongst other small to medium enterprises from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Coast in Florida," added Mr. Regan.

Florida Growth Highlights:

NERDS is now the exclusive IT provider to the Punta Gorda Marina

Currently upgrading hardware at Punta Gorda Airport

Doing a full tech assessment and NerdCare proposal for a regional real estate company with offices in Naples , Bonita Springs & Cape Coral

, & Cape Coral Installation and maintenance of the Jumbotron at a high school in Punta Gorda

Proposal submitted for a full eCommerce site for a client in West Palm Beach

In addition, the Company has just completed its most recent BootUp training program in London, Ontario, graduating seven new NERDS who will now be in market contributing to the overall expansion.

About Nerds On Site:

Nerds on Site, a company founded in 1995, specializes in providing cost effective, leading edge solutions to Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME), serving as the complete SME IT solution specialists. Nerds on Site was established in London, Ontario with current annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000 with normalized net earnings of about $100,000.00. The company services over 12,000 clients per year with a superb 96.5% customer satisfaction rating. NOS's business model is based on Nerds sub-contracts in Canada and a Franchise model for USA expansion.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

