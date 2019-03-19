Nerds on Site Receives 400 Responses to New Nerd Application Interest in USA

High talent applicants quick to embrace the NERDS brand

TORONTO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Nerds On Site Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: NERD) (FSE: 3NS.F), a mobile IT solutions company servicing the SME marketplace, is pleased to provide an update on its USA expansion.

"Over the first weeks of our franchisee marketing campaign, we have received 400 responses to our new nerd interest request," said Mr. Charles Regan, President and CEO, Nerds On Site. "We are thrilled with the extent of the response and most importantly with the level of talent that is represented amongst the applicants we have received," added Mr. Regan.

400 new NERD information requests in the first weeks of marketing, the requests were not limited to first launch states of Florida and Arizona

Florida team leaders are requesting to double the targets for NerdMobiles and new NERDS to be launched in the state in calendar 2019

Lead group of 9 new Florida and 5 new Arizona based NERDS are active in the market

Florida and Arizona clients are coming from multiple sectors of the economy, led by the following: services industry, professional and business services and technology

"We are very encouraged by the fact that the Nerds On Site brand and business model is proving so attractive to both Florida and Arizona based IT talent, as well as to clients who have responded rapidly to the brand and its promise. The future looks extremely bright for Nerds On Site as we continue to build our presence in these initial states and beyond in the USA," said Charles Regan, CEO.

About Nerds On Site:

Nerds on Site, a company founded in 1995, specializes in providing cost effective, leading edge solutions to Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME), serving as the complete SME IT solution specialists. Nerds on Site was established in London, Ontario with current annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000. The company services over 12,000 clients per year with a superb 96.5% customer satisfaction rating. NOS's business model is based on Nerds sub contracts in Canada and a Franchise model for USA expansion.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

