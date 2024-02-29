NerdsToGo® Celebrates Unprecedented Growth and Entry Into New Markets, Planning for Further Development in 2024

Leading technology brand continues growth trajectory into the new year, showcasing development opportunities at the 64th annual IFA Convention

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdsToGo® , a leading information technology (IT) solutions and technology repair services franchise for both business and home, announced today that the brand experienced one of its strongest years of development to date in 2023. The brand plans to continue its aggressive growth trajectory in 2024, building on an accelerating momentum to expand nationwide.

In 2023, NerdsToGo more than doubled the number of new franchise signings compared to 2022, bringing its services to multiple new markets in 2023 including Kent, WA, Tyler, TX and Lafayette, LA. The brand also entered into the Illinois market for the first time, opening two new locations in the Chicago metro area. NerdsToGo celebrated its growth at the brand's recent annual Convention , which featured the theme "Secure Your Future," looking ahead to further expansion this year in markets across the country.

"Investing in NerdsToGo presented an opportunity to combine my passions and expertise in a way that directly impacts small to medium-sized businesses," said Paul Ongioni, NerdsToGo franchisee who signed in 2023 and recently opened NerdsToGo Chicago Downtown - Magnificent Mile. "My background in technology and operations, along with my entrepreneurial spirit, made NerdsToGo an appealing avenue to provide practical, tech-driven solutions. The company's mission to make technology accessible aligns with my own vision of empowering businesses through informed, strategic use of technology."

Coming on the heels of a successful appearance at the International Franchise Association (IFA) Convention with parent company Propelled Brands , NerdsToGo is strategically positioned to embark on an expansive nationwide growth plan in 2024. The NerdsToGo business model offers opportunities for recurring revenue , making it an ideal venture for aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly those with a background in sales and IT support, to provide much-needed IT services to small and medium sized businesses in their communities.

"With one of our strongest years of development to date last year, NerdsToGo is positioned to build on our growing momentum and continue our unprecedented growth throughout 2024, helping entrepreneurs to secure their futures," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands, parent company of NerdsToGo. "Our recent rapid expansion is a direct result of the dedication exhibited by our franchisees and the strength of our business model. As we venture into new markets nationwide this year, NerdsToGo not only solidifies its position as an industry leader but also continues its mission of assisting businesses in overcoming the pain points of technology while providing a reliable recurring revenue stream for our franchisees."

NerdsToGo is seeking qualified franchisees as the brand grows across the United States. Prospective franchisees do not need experience in information technology, but they should have a strong desire to grow a successful business in their local community while developing relationships with small business owners to serve their outsourced IT department.

The initial investment for a NerdsToGo franchise is approximately $133,333 - 181,032, including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000, of which $80K is liquid. Additionally, NerdsToGo offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

For information about the NerdsToGo® franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679) or visit https://www.nerdstogofranchise.com/get-started/

About NerdsToGo®

NerdsToGo® is a growing IT services franchise brand that provides a simple path to overcoming the pain points and complexities of technology. Friendly and approachable Nerds offer solutions for efficiency and security for small to medium-sized businesses, as well as the individual who needs help with personal computers, devices and home networks. NerdsToGo is a service-oriented brand in the Propelled Brands® family. Providing Managed IT Services for business, the Nerds can assess, design and support IT networks while providing remote support and vendor management.

For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit NerdsToGo.com or contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

