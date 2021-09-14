NerdsToGo Exhibiting at the 2021 International Franchise Expo (IFE)

CARROLTON, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Chair of the International Franchise Association (IFA) and CEO of Propelled Brands, parent company of NerdsToGo, FASTSIGNS, and MY SALON SUITE, Catherine Monson says the time is now to get back out to a trade show in person, and the International Franchise Expo (IFE) at The Javits Center in NYC Sept. 24-25, is the perfect place to do so with her hottest growing franchise opportunity, NerdsToGo .

Known as the largest exhibit hall gathering of franchise opportunities in the country, leading computer and technology repair service franchise, NerdsToGo , will be exhibiting at Booth # 115 answering the demand for self-employment in a post-COVID world.

"In a recent survey, 63 percent of Americans declared they have no problem with leaving their current jobs to pursue self-employment. We're thrilled to attend our first in-person trade show in a long time and showcase the NerdsToGo franchise opportunity and the services we can provide to other businesses," said Mark Jameson, Chief Support and Development Officer at Propelled Brands. "Providing professional tech assistance for small and medium-sized businesses is more important than ever, especially with more companies moving to remote work."

The franchising sector forecasts to grow by seven percent by the end of 2021, with business services one of the sectors expected to accelerate that growth.The initial investment for a NerdsToGo franchise is approximately $146,200 - $217,050, including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a networth of $300,000 of which $80K is liquid. Additionally, NerdsToGo offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

For information about the NerdsToGo franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679)

For more information about the International franchise expo, visit https://www.franchiseexpo.com/ife/

For more information about the NerdsToGo franchise, visit https://www.nerdstogo.com

About NerdsToGo, Inc.®

NerdsToGo, Inc. launched its original location in Guilford, CT in 2003 and quickly became the emerging leader in providing computer and technology-based services to both the small and medium-sized business market and the residential market. NerdsToGo began franchising in 2017 and quickly grew to 25 independently owned franchise locations in 16 states. In 2020, Fastsigns Holdings Inc. acquired GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC, the parent company of NerdsToGo.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia where FASTSIGNS centers operate under the SIGNWAVE brand, NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020, and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza in June 2021. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

NerdsToGo locations provide the total solution in computer and technology support to customers, and the company's signature service is delivered by sending a Nerd onsite to customer locations in a well-branded, eye-catching Nerd Van. Customers can also receive service through remote support or by visiting a local NerdsToGo service center. NerdsToGo acts as the IT department for small to medium sized businesses by helping to design, implement and support IT networks, provide data backup & continuity services, cybersecurity solutions, cloud services, remote support, vendor management services and overall routine maintenance.

