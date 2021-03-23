NerdsToGo Inks Two Agreements Under New Leadership Amid Aggressive Franchise Expansion

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdsToGo , a leading computer and technology repair services franchise, announced it is aggressively targeting franchise growth across the United States as demand for in-home technology solutions continues to increase with more professionals working from home. The announcement comes on the heels of the signing of two franchise agreements to develop new locations in Knoxville, Tennessee and Asheville, North Carolina.

In September 2020, NerdsToGo was acquired by Propelled Brands, parent company of FASTSIGNS® , the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchisor in North America. Under new leadership, the NerdsToGo brand and its franchisees will receive ongoing training, support and unparalleled resources that will position the brand as a leader among the industry and in the local communities it serves.

"The pandemic has forced many professionals to work remotely from their homes full time, without direct access to their company's IT department. Remote work is a part of the 'new normal,' and we see a huge opportunity for managed IT services for both small and medium-sized companies," said Mark Jameson, Chief Support and Development Officer. "Propelled Brands has grown FASTSIGNS to be the leader in its category and with a proven business model, we aspire to duplicate that strategy with NerdsToGo. With the brand's authority in the business-to-business sector, we are looking to utilize our expertise to grow NerdsToGo to be a powerhouse brand."

The Knoxville territory has been awarded to experienced franchisees Don and Susan Dally, who will also serve as the Area Representatives to lead the brand's development efforts across the state of Tennessee.

"During my career I've had the good fortune to experience both franchising and corporate America. When I looked back over my career, it was clear that being a franchisee was the most rewarding. So, Susan and I decided to return to the model that allows me to go into business for myself, but not by myself. Once I learned about NerdsToGo's proven business model and unlimited resources and support, I knew I wanted to be a part of it," said Don. "NerdsToGo focuses on helping the underserved small to medium-sized businesses in areas where they need it the most, and I'm looking forward to scaling the brand's growth alongside the experienced leaders at Propelled Brands."

Offering a variety of consumer and B2B services including business consulting, commercial virus removal, spyware and more, NerdsToGo currently has 25 locations and aims to sell 30 franchises nationwide as part of its plans to grow the brand's footprint in new and existing markets. With a long-term goal of growing to over 500 locations, the company is seeking expansion in markets that serve more than 100,000 people. ApplePie Capital is supporting the brand's growth as the lender of choice.

"For nearly a decade, ApplePie has helped high-qualify franchise brands provide their franchisees with easy access to the capital they need to achieve their growth goals," said Ron Feldman, CFE, Chief Development Officer, ApplePie Capital. "ApplePie Capital is proud to be the finance partner helping to fund Nerds2Go's growth."

NerdsToGo is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow across the United States. Prospective franchisees do not need experience in information technology but should have a strong desire to grow a successful business in their local community, developing relationships with small business owners to become their outsourced IT department. The initial investment for a NerdsToGo franchise is approximately $146,200 - $217,050, including a $49,750 franchise fee. Additionally, NerdsToGo offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

About NerdsToGo

NerdsToGo, Inc. launched its original location in Guilford, CT in 2003 and quickly became the emerging leader in providing computer and technology-based services to both the small and medium sized business market and the residential market. NerdsToGo began franchising in 2017 and quickly grew to 25 independently owned franchise locations in 16 states. The company also continues to own and operate the original Guilford, CT location.

NerdsToGo locations provide the total solution in computer and technology support to help small to medium sized business owners and residential customers lead a more effective, efficient and entertaining life through use of a wide range of technology devices including computers, iPhones, iPads, communication devices, Wi-Fi networks, printers, and smart devices. The Company's signature service is delivered by sending a Nerd onsite to customer locations in a well branded, eye catching Nerd Van or through remote support. Customers can also receive service by visiting a local NerdsToGo service center. NerdsToGo acts as the IT department for small to medium sized businesses by helping to design, implement and support IT networks, provide data backup & continuity services, cybersecurity solutions, cloud services, remote support, vendor management services and overall routine maintenance. NerdsToGo continues to grow its franchisee base, while delivering exceptional service and customer support through every interaction.

