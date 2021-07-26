NerdsToGo Named to Franchise Business Review's 2021 Culture100 List

CARROLLTON, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdsToGo , an emerging IT services franchise brand, was recently named to Franchise Business Review's second annual Culture100 list. The list recognizes the top 100 franchise brands in a 2021 report on the Best Franchise Cultures .

"To have NerdsToGo named to the 2021 Franchise Culture100 list is an honor, especially since this is direct feedback from our franchise owners," said Mark Jameson, Chief Support and Development Officer at Propelled Brands. "We continue to seek ways to increase our franchisees' profitability, introduce new products and services and excel in customer service. This recognition is a reflection of the dedication of our network of franchisees and the support teams."

Franchise Business Review , a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises , as well as in special interest reports throughout the year that identify the top franchises in specific sectors.

NerdsToGo was among 224 franchise brands, representing nearly 25,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the best franchise cultures. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on 12 questions specifically focused on leadership, core values, whether they enjoy being part of the organization, and whether they would recommend their franchise to others.

"The impact of the pandemic this past year on small businesses has put the spotlight on franchise culture more than ever," said Michelle Rowan, President and COO of Franchise Business Review. "Our research into hundreds of brands really shows which ones held up the best when rated by their franchise owners. The franchise companies that have the honor of being named to our Culture100 list are clearly among the best of the best franchise opportunities."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2021 Best Franchise Cultures .

For information about the NerdsToGo franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679).

About NerdsToGo, Inc.®

NerdsToGo, Inc. launched its original location in Guilford, CT in 2003 and quickly became the emerging leader in providing computer and technology-based services to both the small and medium-sized business market and the residential market. NerdsToGo began franchising in 2017 and quickly grew to 25 independently owned franchise locations in 16 states. In 2020, Fastsigns Holdings Inc. acquired GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC, the parent company of NerdsToGo.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia where FASTSIGNS centers operate under the SIGNWAVE brand, and NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

NerdsToGo locations provide the total solution in computer and technology support to customers, and the company's signature service is delivered by sending a Nerd onsite to customer locations in a well-branded, eye-catching Nerd Van. Customers can also receive service through remote support or by visiting a local NerdsToGo service center. NerdsToGo acts as the IT department for small to medium sized businesses by helping to design, implement and support IT networks, provide data backup & continuity services, cybersecurity solutions, cloud services, remote support, vendor management services and overall routine maintenance.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/ . To learn more about FBR's research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

