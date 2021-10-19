NerdsToGo Pursues Franchise Expansion in Houston, With Goal Set to Develop 15 New Units Across the City

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdsToGo , the leading computer and technology repair service franchise, is looking to expand its presence in the Greater Houston area by opening 15 new locations within the next year. To showcase the NerdsToGo franchise opportunity, the brand will attend the 2021 Franchise Expo Houston (Booth #115) taking place at the NRG Center Oct. 29-30.

"The Greater Houston area is one of the largest and most diverse business regions in the nation and we see tremendous growth potential in this market," said Mark Jameson, chief support and development officer at Propelled Brands. "As the number of businesses choosing to work remotely continues to rise, tech service and repair is becoming a necessary and valuable resource. We are confident that with our proven business model, managed service plans, and the support and resources we provide, our franchisees will thrive."

NerdsToGo is currently seeking qualified franchisees to be owner-operators and help the brand grow across the United States. Prospective franchisees do not need experience in information technology but should have a strong desire to grow a successful business in their local community, developing relationships with small business owners to become their outsourced IT department.

The franchising sector forecasts to grow by seven percent by the end of 2021, with business services one of the sectors expected to accelerate that growth. The initial investment for a NerdsToGo franchise is approximately $146,200 - $217,050, including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000, of which $80K is liquid. Additionally, NerdsToGo offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, including a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

For information about the NerdsToGo franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679)

For more information about the International franchise expo, visit https://www.franchiseexpo.com/houston/welcome-1 .

For more information about the NerdsToGo franchise, visit https://www.nerdstogo.com .

About NerdsToGo, Inc.®

NerdsToGo, Inc. launched its original location in Guilford, CT in 2003 and quickly became the emerging leader in providing computer and technology-based services to both the small and medium-sized business market and the residential market. NerdsToGo began franchising in 2017 and quickly grew to 25 independently owned franchise locations in 16 states. In 2020, Fastsigns Holdings Inc. acquired GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC, the parent company of NerdsToGo.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia where FASTSIGNS centers operate under the SIGNWAVE brand, NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020, and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza in June 2021. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

NerdsToGo locations provide the total solution in computer and technology support to customers, and the company's signature service is delivered by sending a Nerd onsite to customer locations in a well-branded, eye-catching Nerd Van. Customers can also receive service through remote support or by visiting a local NerdsToGo service center. NerdsToGo acts as the IT department for small to medium sized businesses by helping to design, implement and support IT networks, provide data backup & continuity services, cybersecurity solutions, cloud services, remote support, vendor management services and overall routine maintenance.

