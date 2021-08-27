NerdsToGo Pursues Franchise Expansion in the Dallas Metroplex, With Goal Set to Develop 30 New Units Across the Market

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdsToGo ®, a leading computer and technology repair services franchise, is looking to grow its footprint in the Dallas Metroplex by approximately 30 new units by 2024, as demand for in-home technology solutions continues to increase with more professionals working from home.

"Remote work is a part of the 'next normal,' and we see a huge opportunity for managed IT services for both small and medium-sized companies," said Mark Jameson, Chief Support and Development Officer at Propelled Brands. "We see great growth potential in the DFW Metroplex and are confident that our proven business model along with the support and resources provided, will allow franchisees to thrive."

In September 2020, NerdsToGo was acquired by Propelled Brands. Under new leadership, the NerdsToGo brand and its franchisees will receive ongoing training, support and unparalleled resources that will position the brand as a leader among the industry and in the local communities it serves.

"When I was in search of a franchise that allowed me to build a business to help my community, I found NerdsToGo, and immediately gravitated toward it because of the growth opportunity it presented," said Woody Huffines, owner of the McKinney NerdsToGo franchise. "Now, being acquired by such a successful umbrella brand, I am looking forward to the mature infrastructure and drive that NerdsToGo will now be able to adopt."

NerdsToGo is currently seeking qualified franchisees to be owner operators to help the brand grow across the United States. Prospective franchisees do not need experience in information technology but should have a strong desire to grow a successful business in their local community, developing relationships with small business owners to become their outsourced IT department.

The initial investment for a NerdsToGo franchise is approximately $146,200 - $217,050, including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000 of which $80K is liquid. Additionally, NerdsToGo offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

For information about the NerdsToGo franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679)

About NerdsToGo, Inc.®

NerdsToGo, Inc. launched its original location in Guilford, CT in 2003 and quickly became the emerging leader in providing computer and technology-based services to both the small and medium-sized business market and the residential market. NerdsToGo began franchising in 2017 and quickly grew to 25 independently owned franchise locations in 16 states. In 2020, Fastsigns Holdings Inc. acquired GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC, the parent company of NerdsToGo.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia where FASTSIGNS centers operate under the SIGNWAVE brand, NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020, and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza in June 2021. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

NerdsToGo locations provide the total solution in computer and technology support to customers, and the company's signature service is delivered by sending a Nerd onsite to customer locations in a well-branded, eye-catching Nerd Van. Customers can also receive service through remote support or by visiting a local NerdsToGo service center. NerdsToGo acts as the IT department for small to medium sized businesses by helping to design, implement and support IT networks, provide data backup & continuity services, cybersecurity solutions, cloud services, remote support, vendor management services and overall routine maintenance.

