NerdsToGo Recognized in Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Top 100 Game Changers for 2021

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Dictionary Magazine recognizes NerdsToGo , a leading computer and technology repair services franchise, as one of the top 100 Game Changers of 2021. This recognition highlights franchises that fill a niche, help the communities they are a part of, and provide opportunities for aspiring business owners.

"To have NerdsToGo named on the 2021 Top 100 Game Changers list is an honor," said Mark Jameson, chief support and development officer at Propelled Brands. "It is thanks to the hard work and commitment of our franchisees who work tirelessly to support each other and their communities, that this recognition was even possible. We look forward to continuing to grow this brand in 2022."

NerdsToGo has been providing computer and technology services for almost two decades. Acting as the IT department for small to medium sized businesses, the brand has brick-and-mortar service centers, offers remote support, and drives to customers' locations in a Nerd van. NerdsToGo has immense growth potential, especially as an increasing number of businesses choose to work remotely.

"2021 was a challenging year for the world," said Alesia Visconti, CEO / Publisher of Franchise Dictionary Magazine, "A brand that earns the Top 100 Game Changers designation raises the bar and clearly sets itself apart! We are THRILLED to recognize and showcase these 100+ fran-tastic brands that went above and beyond. Congrats to this year's Game Changers!"

NerdsToGo is currently seeking qualified franchisees to be owner-operators to help the brand grow in this market. Prospective franchisees do not need experience in information technology but should have a strong desire to grow a successful business in their local community, developing relationships with small business owners to become their outsourced IT department.

"When I was in search of a franchise that allowed me to build a business to help my community, I found NerdsToGo, and immediately gravitated toward it because of the growth opportunity it presented," said Woody Huffines, owner of the McKinney NerdsToGo franchise. "With NerdsToGo being supported by such a successful umbrella brand, the mature infrastructure and drive that the organization has adopted is one that helps us succeed as a business and support our community."

The initial investment for a NerdsToGo franchise is approximately $146,200 - $217,050, including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000 of which $80K is liquid. Additionally, NerdsToGo offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

The full list of the top 100 "Game Changers" can be found in the December issue of Franchise Dictionary Magazine.

For more information about the NerdsToGo franchise, visit https://www.nerdstogo.com , or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

About NerdsToGo, Inc.®

NerdsToGo, Inc. launched its original location in Guilford, CT in 2003 and quickly became the emerging leader in providing computer and technology-based services to both the small and medium-sized business market and the residential market. NerdsToGo began franchising in 2017 and quickly grew to 25 independently owned franchise locations in 16 states. In 2020, Fastsigns Holdings Inc. acquired GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC, the parent company of NerdsToGo.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia where FASTSIGNS centers operate under the SIGNWAVE brand, NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020, and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza in June 2021. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

NerdsToGo locations provide the total solution in computer and technology support to customers, and the company's signature service is delivered by sending a Nerd onsite to customer locations in a well-branded, eye-catching Nerd Van. Customers can also receive service through remote support or by visiting a local NerdsToGo service center. NerdsToGo acts as the IT department for small to medium sized businesses by helping to design, implement and support IT networks, provide data backup & continuity services, cybersecurity solutions, cloud services, remote support, vendor management services and overall routine maintenance.

For information about the NerdsToGo franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679).

SOURCE NerdsToGo, Inc.