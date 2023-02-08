NerdsToGo® Recognizes Achievements and Honors Franchisees at 2023 Convention in Las Vegas, NV

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdsToGo®, a leading information technology (IT) solutions and technology services franchise for both business and home, recently held its 2023 NerdsToGo Franchise Convention in Las Vegas, NV. Themed IT's Time, the multiple-day event celebrated franchisee achievements and the growth initiatives of the network.

Over 90 % of the NerdsToGo network attended in addition to key vendor partners and corporate staff members. Attendees represented 35 locations in the US. and included a Vendor Showcase featuring 25 vendors.

Attendees heard from Brian Seurth, President of Technology Assurance Group (TAG), an organization of leading managed technology services providers (MTSPs), and Partner at i-NETT, southern California's top MTSP. Seurth shared insights and best practices for growing a successful MSP business. Attendees also heard from Steve LeFever, a successful entrepreneur and Chairman of Profit Mastery, who spoke about how franchise business owners can identify and amplify their financial performance.

Highlights from the 2022 Awards Dinner at the Convention include:

The President's Award, which recognizes the top 25% of NerdsToGo locations with the highest total sales from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 , was given to David Alcorn : League City, TX , Regis Deveaux : NerdsToGo Alexandria, VA , Rory Dunnaback : NerdsToGo of Milwaukie, OR , Kevin Martin : NerdsToGo of Franklin, MA , Erik Nelson : NerdsToGo of Swarthmore, PA , Gina & Michael Santiago : NerdsToGo of Bellevue, WA , and Angel Soto : NerdsToGo of Las Vegas, NV.

to , was given to : , : NerdsToGo , : NerdsToGo of , : NerdsToGo of , : NerdsToGo of , Gina & : NerdsToGo of , and : NerdsToGo of Charles Bailey and Matt Swearingen with NerdsToGo of Moon Township / Pittsburgh, PA won The Rookie Award, which honors the franchisee with the highest sales for the first full 12 months of operation.

and with NerdsToGo of / won The Rookie Award, which honors the franchisee with the highest sales for the first full 12 months of operation. The three awards for Highest Volume Centers in Sales Achievement were given to Regis Deveaux : NerdsToGo of Alexandria, VA , Rory Dunnaback : NerdsToGo of Milwaukie, OR , and Kevin Martin : NerdsToGo of Franklin, MA.

: NerdsToGo of , : NerdsToGo of , and : NerdsToGo of Caesar Serralta : NerdsToGo of Las Vegas, NV received The Nerd Know-How award which recognizes the Nerd in the network who exemplifies outstanding leadership and strong business acumen, demonstrating the desire to make a difference every day. Committed to excellence of service, this individual contributes daily to the success and growth of their NerdsToGo store.

: NerdsToGo of received The Nerd Know-How award which recognizes the Nerd in the network who exemplifies outstanding leadership and strong business acumen, demonstrating the desire to make a difference every day. Committed to excellence of service, this individual contributes daily to the success and growth of their NerdsToGo store. Gina & Michael Santiago received The Nerdy Award, an award that recognizes a franchisee that best represents the concept and the spirit of the NerdsToGo name, both in the business community and within the network. They excel in helping customers and employees achieve their objectives and realize their full potential while they build deep relationships with their customers. Michael and Gina define generosity and cooperation in working with other franchisees to increase the strength, size and integrity of the network. They are truly champions of the NerdsToGo brand, doing all they can to build the value of the brand.

"Our 2023 convention brought our franchise network together to celebrate and recognize their many achievements, as well as to engage in both networking and educational opportunities," said Jim Howe, President of NerdsToGo. "The excitement from convention is contagious, and it was the perfect way to begin a successful 2023."

"Joining a franchise is like joining a family. The convention offers the opportunity to connect with those who share the same challenges and struggles. It also enables us to celebrate victories, look at things from a fresh perspective, catch a glimpse of successes to come, and share our stories to benefit others in our network. I always come away feeling better about where I'm going," said Pete Holczinger, franchisee at NerdsToGo of Green Brook, New Jersey.

