NerdsToGo® Recognizes Achievements and Honors Franchisees at Inaugural 2022 Convention in Grapevine, Texas

Eighty-five percent of the NerdsToGo network attended in addition to exhibitors and corporate staff members. Attendees represented 26 locations in the US. All sessions had strong attendance, including a first-time Vendor Showcase featuring 14 vendors.

Attendees heard from Emmitt Smith, the NFL's all-time leading rusher of the Dallas Cowboys, Dancing with the Starschampion, and successful real estate investor. Additional speakers included Trent Shelton, Former NFL wide receiver and now one of the most authentic and powerful voices in the area of personal development as an inspiring motivational speaker and author; and Scott Greenberg, author of "The Wealthy Franchisee."

Highlights from the 2022 Awards Dinner at the Convention include:

The President's Award, which recognizes the top 25% of NerdsToGo locations with the highest total sales from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 , was given to David Alcorn : League City, TX , Regis DeVeaux : Alexandria, VA , Rory Dunnaback : Tigard, OR , Kevin Martin : Franklin, MA , Erik Nelson : Swarthmore, PA and Angel Soto: Las Vegas, NV.

won The Rookie Award, which honors the franchisee with the highest sales for the first full 12 months of operation. The Highest Percentage Growth Award, which recognizes one location with the highest percentage sales increase for the award year over prior full year sales, was given to Chuck Kleindienst : Ashland, VA .

: . The highest overall sales growth, which recognizes one location that achieved the highest overall sales growth for the award year over prior full year sales, was given to Kevin Martin .

. Highest Volume Centers in Sales Achievement was awarded to Regis DeVeaux , Kevin Martin and Rory Dunnaback .

, and . Rory Dunnaback received The Nerdy Award, an award that recognizes a franchisee that best represents the concept and the spirit of the NerdsToGo name, both in the business community and within the network. This individual excels in helping customers and employees achieve their objectives and realize their full potential, and builds relationships with customers. This franchisee defines generosity and cooperation in working with other franchisees to increase the strength, size and integrity of the network and is a champion of the NerdsToGo brand, doing all he can to build the value of the brand.

"Our inaugural convention brought our franchise network together to celebrate and recognize their many achievements, as well as to engage in both networking and educational opportunities," said Jim Howe, President of NerdsToGo. "The excitement of our first convention was contagious, and it was a great way to begin a successful 2022."

"The team at Propelled Brands spent a lot of time and energy planning out a convention to help me and my fellow franchise owners quickly grow our businesses. The convention consisted of thoughtfully planned out sessions including sales techniques, new vendor partnerships, and brainstorming sessions with fellow franchisees," said Rory Dunnaback, franchisee at NerdsTogo of Milwaukie, Oregon. "We were fortunate to join the Keynote sessions at the FASTSIGNS International convention, which included inspiring sessions by Emmit Smith and Trent Shelton. In addition to the great convention, I appreciate, most of all, the caring and compassionate leadership of the Propelled Brands Team. I feel super fortunate to get to work with them on a regular basis!"

NerdsToGo is a growing IT services franchise brand that provides a simple path to overcoming the pain points and complexities of technology. Friendly and approachable Nerds offer solutions for efficiency and security for small to medium-sized businesses, as well as the individual who needs help with personal computers, devices and home networks. As a Managed Services Provider for business, the Nerds can assess, design and support IT networks while providing remote support and vendor management.

Propelled Brands is the multi-brand franchisor for NerdsToGo, recognized for its top-rated franchisee satisfaction in Franchise Business Review's 2021 Top 100 Culture list. With a focus on business-to-business franchises including FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia, MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza® brands, Propelled Brands helps each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

To learn more, visit NerdsToGo.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nerdstogo/mycompany/ , or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NerdsToGoComputerService/ . For information about the NerdsToGo franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

