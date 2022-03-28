NerdsToGo® Recognizes Franchisee of the Year at Inaugural 2022 Convention

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdsToGo®, a growing IT services franchise brand providing IT solutions for small business and home, awarded the Franchisee of the Year to Rory Dunnaback of Milwaukie, Oregon at the Inaugural 2022 NerdsToGo Convention.

"I feel honored," Rory said of receiving the award. "I think it's a testament to the hard work our team has done. " He added that he really appreciated the empathetic and expert leadership of the Propelled Brands Team. "I feel super fortunate to get to work with them on a regular basis!"

The Nerdy Award recognizes a franchisee that best represents the concept and the spirit of the NerdsToGo name, both in the business community and within the network, according to Jim Howe, President of NerdsToGo. The award acknowledges an individual that excels in helping customers and employees achieve their objectives and realize their full potential, and builds relationships with customers. "Rory has been a franchisee since December 2017 and he is one of the leaders

embracing new products and services," said Howe. "He has built a positive culture and he is serving on our franchise advisory council. He gives valuable feedback to improve the network and is well liked and respected by his team and the local community."

"Great employees are essential to establishing such a positive culture," Rory said. "The people I've hired are a big part of the success I've experienced. Establishing strong relationships with clients builds up a positive culture. I value hospitality, people taking care of people."

Rory's second NerdsToGo location opens in Tigard, Oregon. "We want to be on the leading edge," he said of adapting new strategies, including making sure the Nerds are always present for their customers. "We've got to find ways for Nerds to interact quickly and professionally with clients."

When Rory and his dad, John Dunnaback, opened their first NerdsToGo franchise, they believed it to be a unique opportunity to help businesses and households get the best they can from their technology. Their first NerdsToGo is located on Main Street in downtown Milwaukie, which, according to Rory, is great for their business and brand recognition. They're also both excited to be opening their second NerdsToGo franchise in Tigard, Oregon, west of Portland the first week of April. "We've set out to serve small-to-medium-sized businesses," said John Dunnaback. "We want to serve their needs and serve residential customers with a level of service that is higher than what they were normally used to receiving."

Their approach is holistic and people-centric, according to Rory, and they keep in mind the question, "How can technology help people and be seen in a bigger way?" "There's a wider range of training and education needed in the tech world. There are moms in need of assistance in their homes, etc., with technology needs," he said. "It isn't just about computer repair. It's about being efficient, effective and entertaining through technology."

