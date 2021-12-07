NerdsToGo Seeks Franchise Expansion in Michigan, With Goal Set to Develop 25 New Units in the Market

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdsToGo , a leading computer and technology repair services franchise, is looking to expand its presence in Michigan by approximately 25 units, as demand for in-home technology solutions continues to rise.

"With more businesses offering remote work for their employees, NerdsToGo has an opportunity to expand now more than ever before," said Mark Jameson, chief support and development officer at Propelled Brands. "We see great growth potential in the Michigan market and are confident that our proven business model along with the support and resources provided, will allow franchisees to thrive."

The NerdsToGo business model has created a culture of excellence where Nerds are given the opportunity to grow and profit from their skills while offering a high standard of professional service to customers.

"NerdsToGo fills a gap that exists between the large corporate IT services companies and the mom and pop stores that are out there," said Chuck Bailey, a new NerdsToGo franchise owner. "There are dozens, if not hundreds of mom and pop stores that are trying to meet the needs of consumers and small businesses. But, unfortunately, they do not have the full range of technical skills and, more importantly, the consistency of that service delivery to satisfy the needs of the consumers in the marketplace today."

Prospective franchisees do not need experience in information technology but should have a strong desire to grow a successful business in their local community, developing relationships with small business owners to become their outsourced IT department.

The initial investment for a NerdsToGo franchise is approximately $146,200 - $217,050, including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000, of which $80K is liquid. Additionally, NerdsToGo offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, including a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

About NerdsToGo

NerdsToGo, Inc. launched its original location in Guilford, CT in 2003 and quickly became the emerging leader in providing computer and technology-based services to both the small and medium-sized business market and the residential market. NerdsToGo began franchising in 2017 and quickly grew to 25 independently owned franchise locations in 16 states. In 2020, Fastsigns Holdings Inc. acquired GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC, the parent company of NerdsToGo.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia where FASTSIGNS centers operate under the SIGNWAVE brand, NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020, and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza in June 2021. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

NerdsToGo locations provide the total solution in computer and technology support to customers, and the company's signature service is delivered by sending a Nerd onsite to customer locations in a well-branded, eye-catching Nerd Van. Customers can also receive service through remote support or by visiting a local NerdsToGo service center. NerdsToGo acts as the IT department for small to medium sized businesses by helping to design, implement and support IT networks, provide data backup & continuity services, cybersecurity solutions, cloud services, remote support, vendor management services and overall routine maintenance.

SOURCE NerdsToGo, Inc.