NerdWallet Announces 2020 Best-Of Awards Winners

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdWallet, the personal finance website and app for all of life's financial decisions, today announced the winners of its 2020 Best-Of Awards. To continue providing consumers with clear and objective recommendations, the Nerds evaluated hundreds of personal financial products to identify the best-of-the-best. This year's Best-Of Awards recognize the best personal finance products in Auto Insurance, Banking, Credit Cards, Investing, Mortgages, Personal Loans, Student Loans, Taxes and Travel Rewards.
To celebrate the 2020 Best-Of Award winners, NerdWallet will be hosting its annual provider summit, Nerd100, in San Francisco from Jan. 21-23, 2020. More than 60 partners will gather for thought-provoking discussions on consumer finance, networking opportunities and an official awards ceremony.
"NerdWallet takes pride in awarding partners that continuously aspire to help consumers make smart financial decisions. We're excited to congratulate this year's Best-Of winners for developing innovative personal finance products, and are thrilled to honor the winners at our annual Nerd100 event later this month," says Tim Chen, CEO and co-founder of NerdWallet.
Below is a list of select winners from NerdWallet's 2020 Best-Of Awards. A complete list of winners can be found here.
NerdWallet's Best Credit Cards Winners for 2020 include:
- Best Flat-Rate Travel Credit Card: Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
- Best Bonus Rewards Travel Credit Card: Chase Sapphire Reserve®
- Best No-Annual-Fee Travel Credit Card: Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card
- Best Flat-Rate Cash-Back Credit Card: Citi® Double Cash Card
- Best Bonus Rewards Cash-Back Credit Card: Discover it® Cash Back
- Best Balance-Transfer Credit Card: Amex EveryDay® Credit Card
- Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card: U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card
- Best Premium Credit Card: The Platinum Card® from American Express
- Best Credit Card for Fair Credit: ABOC Platinum Rewards Mastercard® Credit Card
- Best Credit Card for Building Credit: Discover it® Secured
NerdWallet's Best Banks for Checking Winners for 2020:
- Best Checking Account Overall: Discover Bank Cashback Debit
- Best Free Business Checking Account: Axos Bank™ Basic Business Checking
- Best Checking Account for High Interest: Axos Bank™ Rewards Checking
- Best Checking Account With No Monthly Fee: Discover Bank Cashback Debit
NerdWallet's Best Broker Winners for 2020:
- Best Broker for Low-Cost Investing: Interactive Brokers (IBKR Lite)
- Best Brokers for Stock Trading Platform and Research (tie): TD Ameritrade and Interactive Brokers (IBKR Pro)
- Best Broker for Beginning Investors: Fidelity
- Best Brokers for IRA Investing (tie): Charles Schwab and Firstrade
NerdWallet's Best Mortgage Lenders Winners for 2020:
- Best Mortgage Lenders for First-Time Home Buyers (tie): Bank of America and Citibank
- Best Mortgage Lenders for Refinancing (tie): Better.com and LenderFi
- Best Mortgage Lender for Home Equity Lines of Credit: Citibank
- Best Mortgage Lender for FHA Loans: Fairway Independent Mortgage
- Best Mortgage Lenders for VA Loans (tie): Veterans United Home Loans and Navy Federal Credit Union
- Best Mortgage Lenders for Jumbo Loans (tie): Citibank and PNC
- Best Mortgage Lenders for Online Loans (tie): NBKC Bank and Bank of America
NerdWallet's Best Personal Loans Winners for 2020:
- Best Personal Loan for Excellent Credit: SoFi
- Best Personal Loan for Good Credit: LightStream
- Best Personal Loan for Fair Credit: Upgrade
- Best Personal Loan for Bad Credit: Avant
- Best Personal Loan From a Bank: Marcus by Goldman Sachs
- Best Personal Loan for Home Improvement: LightStream
- Best Personal Loan for Debt Consolidation: Discover
- Best Personal Loan for Fast Funding: LightStream
- Best Personal Loan for Flexible Terms: SoFi
NerdWallet's Best Student Loan Refinancing Winners for 2020:
- Best Student Loan Refinancing Overall: Earnest
- Best Student Loan Refinancing for Fast Payoff (tie): PenFed powered by Purefy, and SoFi
- Best Student Loan Refinancing for Customer Service: CommonBond
- Best Student Loan Refinancing for Parents: PenFed powered by Purefy
- Best Student Loan Refinancing for International Students: Prodigy Finance
NerdWallet's Best Tax Software Winners for 2020:
- Best Tax Software for Simple Returns: H&R Block Free
- Best Tax Software for Beginning Itemizers: H&R Block Deluxe
NerdWallet's Best Hotel Rewards Winners for 2020:
- Best Hotel Rewards Program: Marriott Bonvoy
- Best Hotel Rewards Program for Families: Marriott Bonvoy
- Best Hotel Rewards Program for Business Travelers: Marriott Bonvoy
NerdWallet's Best Auto Insurance Winner for 2020:
- Best Budget Pick Auto Insurance: Geico
Finances can be complicated and overwhelming, but the Nerds are committed to helping consumers make financial decisions with confidence. For even more personalized recommendations, consumers can use NerdWallet's online tools and logged-in experience on desktop and on mobile (in the iOS and Google Play stores) to find the products that best suit their financial needs. A comprehensive list of all award winners can be found here.
About NerdWallet
NerdWallet is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with personalized, unbiased and actionable insights so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house to investing their next dollar, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven membership experience, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. For more information, visit NerdWallet.com.
