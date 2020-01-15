NerdWallet Announces 2020 Best-Of Awards Winners

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdWalle t , the personal finance website and app for all of life's financial decisions, today announced the winners of its 2020 Best-Of Awards . To continue providing consumers with clear and objective recommendations, the Nerds evaluated hundreds of personal financial products to identify the best-of-the-best. This year's Best-Of Awards recognize the best personal finance products in Auto Insurance, Banking, Credit Cards, Investing, Mortgages, Personal Loans, Student Loans, Taxes and Travel Rewards.

To celebrate the 2020 Best-Of Award winners, NerdWallet will be hosting its annual provider summit, Nerd100, in San Francisco from Jan. 21-23, 2020. More than 60 partners will gather for thought-provoking discussions on consumer finance, networking opportunities and an official awards ceremony.

"NerdWallet takes pride in awarding partners that continuously aspire to help consumers make smart financial decisions. We're excited to congratulate this year's Best-Of winners for developing innovative personal finance products, and are thrilled to honor the winners at our annual Nerd100 event later this month," says Tim Chen, CEO and co-founder of NerdWallet.

Below is a list of select winners from NerdWallet's 2020 Best-Of Awards. A complete list of winners can be found her e .

NerdWallet's Best Credit Cards Winner s for 2020 include:

Best Flat-Rate Travel Credit Card: Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

Best Bonus Rewards Travel Credit Card: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Best No-Annual-Fee Travel Credit Card: Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card

Best Flat-Rate Cash-Back Credit Card: Citi® Double Cash Card

Best Bonus Rewards Cash-Back Credit Card: Discover it® Cash Back

Best Balance-Transfer Credit Card: Amex EveryDay® Credit Card

Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card: U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card

Best Premium Credit Card: The Platinum Card® from American Express

Best Credit Card for Fair Credit: ABOC Platinum Rewards Mastercard® Credit Card

Best Credit Card for Building Credit: Discover it® Secured

NerdWallet's Best Banks for Checking Winner s for 2020:

Best Checking Account Overall: Discover Bank Cashback Debit

Best Free Business Checking Account: Axos Bank™ Basic Business Checking

Best Checking Account for High Interest: Axos Bank™ Rewards Checking

Best Checking Account With No Monthly Fee: Discover Bank Cashback Debit

NerdWallet's Best Broker Winner s for 2020:

Best Broker for Low-Cost Investing: Interactive Brokers (IBKR Lite)

Best Brokers for Stock Trading Platform and Research (tie): TD Ameritrade and Interactive Brokers (IBKR Pro)

Best Broker for Beginning Investors: Fidelity

Best Brokers for IRA Investing (tie): Charles Schwab and Firstrade

NerdWallet's Best Mortgage Lenders Winner s for 2020:

Best Mortgage Lenders for First-Time Home Buyers (tie): Bank of America and Citibank

Best Mortgage Lenders for Refinancing (tie): Better.com and LenderFi

Best Mortgage Lender for Home Equity Lines of Credit: Citibank

Best Mortgage Lender for FHA Loans: Fairway Independent Mortgage

Best Mortgage Lenders for VA Loans (tie): Veterans United Home Loans and Navy Federal Credit Union

Best Mortgage Lenders for Jumbo Loans (tie): Citibank and PNC

Best Mortgage Lenders for Online Loans (tie): NBKC Bank and Bank of America

NerdWallet's Best Personal Loans Winner s for 2020:

Best Personal Loan for Excellent Credit: SoFi

Best Personal Loan for Good Credit: LightStream

Best Personal Loan for Fair Credit: Upgrade

Best Personal Loan for Bad Credit: Avant

Best Personal Loan From a Bank: Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Best Personal Loan for Home Improvement: LightStream

Best Personal Loan for Debt Consolidation: Discover

Best Personal Loan for Fast Funding: LightStream

Best Personal Loan for Flexible Terms: SoFi

NerdWallet's Best Student Loan Refinancing Winner s for 2020:

Best Student Loan Refinancing Overall: Earnest

Best Student Loan Refinancing for Fast Payoff (tie): PenFed powered by Purefy, and SoFi

Best Student Loan Refinancing for Customer Service: CommonBond

Best Student Loan Refinancing for Parents: PenFed powered by Purefy

Best Student Loan Refinancing for International Students: Prodigy Finance

NerdWallet's Best Tax Software Winner s for 2020:

Best Tax Software for Simple Returns: H&R Block Free

Best Tax Software for Beginning Itemizers: H&R Block Deluxe

NerdWallet's Best Hotel Rewards Winner s for 2020:

Best Hotel Rewards Program: Marriott Bonvoy

Best Hotel Rewards Program for Families: Marriott Bonvoy

Best Hotel Rewards Program for Business Travelers: Marriott Bonvoy

NerdWallet's Best Auto Insurance Winner for 2020:

Best Budget Pick Auto Insurance: Geico

Finances can be complicated and overwhelming, but the Nerds are committed to helping consumers make financial decisions with confidence. For even more personalized recommendations, consumers can use NerdWallet's online tools and logged-in experience on desktop and on mobile (in the iOS and Google Play stores) to find the products that best suit their financial needs. A comprehensive list of all award winners can be found here .

