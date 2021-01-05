NerdWallet Announces 2021 Best-Of Awards Winners

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdWallet , the personal finance website and app for all of life's financial decisions, announced the winners of its 2021 Best-Of Awards . This year's Best-Of Awards recognize the best personal finance products in Auto Insurance, Banking, Credit Cards, Investing, Mortgages, Personal Loans, Student Loans, Taxes and Travel Rewards.

"Now more than ever, consumers need a resource to help them navigate today's challenging economic environment, and the annual Best-Of Awards are designed to highlight our partners that are helping consumers achieve their individual money goals," says Tim Chen, CEO and co-founder of NerdWallet. "We're excited to congratulate this year's Best-Of winners that continue to develop innovative financial solutions to set consumers up for success this coming year."

Award winners are chosen through a rigorous evaluation process involving a team of NerdWallet industry experts, composed of writers and editors with years of experience reviewing and writing about personal finance products. NerdWallet's experts use comprehensive scoring methodologies that assess each financial product's key features, weighting them according to their importance to consumers.

Below is a list of select winners from NerdWallet's 2021 Best-Of Awards. A complete list of winners can be found here .

NerdWallet's Best Credit Cards Winners for 2021:

Best Flat-Rate Cash-Back Credit Card: Citi ® Double Cash Card

Double Cash Card Best Bonus Rewards Cash-Back Credit Card: Chase Freedom Flex℠

Best Flat-Rate Travel Credit Card: Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Best Bonus Rewards Travel Credit Card: American Express ® Gold Card

Gold Card Best No-Annual-Fee Travel Credit Card: Wells Fargo Propel American Express ® Card

Card Best 0% Intro APR and Balance Transfer Credit Card: U.S. Bank Visa ® Platinum Card

Platinum Card Best Credit Card for Building Credit: Discover it ® Secured

Secured Best Small-Business Cash-Back Credit Card: Capital One ® Spark ® Cash for Business

Spark Cash for Business Best Credit Card for College Students: Discover it ® Student chrome

Student chrome Best Airline Credit Card: Delta SkyMiles ® Gold American Express Card

Gold American Express Card Best Hotel Credit Card: The World of Hyatt Credit Card

Best Credit Card for Groceries: Blue Cash Preferred ® Card from American Express

Card from American Express Best Credit Card for Dining Out or Ordering In: U.S. Bank Altitude ® Go Visa Signature ® Card

Go Visa Signature Card Best Credit Card for Staying at Home: Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

NerdWallet's Best Banking Winners for 2021:

Best Checking Account Overall: Discover Bank Cashback Debit

Best Free Business Checking Account: BBVA Business Connect Checking

Best Checking Account for High Interest: Axos Bank™ Rewards Checking

Best Checking Account With No Monthly Fees: Discover Bank Cashback Debit

Best Checking Account for Overdraft Fee Avoidance: One Finance

Best Bank or Credit Union for Sign-Up Bonuses: Chase Bank

Best Savings Account: Chime

Best Money Market Account: Ally Bank Money Market Account

Best Bank for CDs: Ally Bank

Best Credit Union for CDs: Connexus Credit Union

Best Bank or Credit Union for Online Experience: Radius Bank

Best Bank or Credit Union for ATM Access: Charles Schwab Bank

Best Bank or Credit Union for Branch Access: Wells Fargo

NerdWallet's Best Investing Winners for 2021:

Best Online Broker for Stock Trading Platform and Research: TD Ameritrade

Best Online Broker for Beginning Investors: Fidelity Investments

Best Online Broker for IRA Investing: Charles Schwab

Best Robo-Advisor for IRA Investing: Ellevest

Best Robo-Advisor for Low-Cost Investing: Vanguard Digital Advisor

Best Robo-Advisor for Portfolio Options: Schwab Intelligent Portfolios

Best Robo-Advisor for Cash Management: Axos Invest

Best Online Financial Advisor: Betterment Premium

Best App for Investing: Fidelity Investments

Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Investment Platform: Fundrise

NerdWallet's Best Mortgage Lenders Winners for 2021:

Best Mortgage Lender Overall: North American Savings Bank (NASB)

Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Home Buyers (tie): Chase and North American Savings Bank (NASB)

Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing (tie): Better.com and Guaranteed Rate

Best Mortgage Lender for Home Equity Lines of Credit: Connexus Credit Union

Best Mortgage Lender for FHA Loans (tie): Alterra Home Loans and PrimeLending

Best Mortgage Lender for VA Loans (tie): Navy Federal Credit Union and North American Savings Bank (NASB)

Best Mortgage Lender for Jumbo Loans (tie): Chase and Flagstar Bank

Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans (tie): Guaranteed Rate and Wells Fargo

NerdWallet's Best Personal Loans Winners for 2021:

Best Personal Loan for Excellent Credit: SoFi

Best Personal Loan for Good Credit: LightStream

Best Personal Loan for Fair Credit: Upgrade

Best Personal Loan for Bad Credit: Upstart

Best Personal Loan From a Bank: Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Best Personal Loan for Home Improvement: LightStream

Best Personal Loan for Debt Consolidation: Discover

NerdWallet's Best Student Loan Winners for 2021:

Best Private Student Loan: Ascent

Best Student Loan for Parents: College Ave

Best Student Loan Refinancing Overall (tie): Earnest and PenFed Powered By Purefy

Best Student Loan Refinancing for Fast Payoff: PenFed powered by Purefy

Best Student Loan for Independent Students: Ascent

Best Student Loan Refinancing for Parents: CommonBond

Best Student Loan Refinancing for Doctors: SoFi

NerdWallet's Best Travel Rewards Winners for 2021:

Best Hotel Rewards Program: IHG Rewards Club

Best Hotel Rewards Program for Families: IHG Rewards Club

Best Hotel Rewards Program for Frequent Travelers: World of Hyatt

Best Airline Rewards Program: Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan

Best Airline Rewards Program for Families: Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan

Best Airline Rewards Program for Frequent Flyers: Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan

Best Travel Insurance: World Nomads Explorer Plan

NerdWallet's Best Auto Insurance Winner for 2021:

Best Budget Pick Auto Insurance: Geico

Finances can be complicated and overwhelming, but the Nerds are committed to helping consumers make financial decisions with confidence. For even more personalized recommendations, consumers can use NerdWallet's online tools and logged-in experience on desktop and on mobile (in the iOS and Google Play stores) to find the products that best suit their financial needs.

