NerdWallet Reveals 2022 Best-Of Awards Winners

"Winners are chosen through a rigorous evaluation process involving a team of our NerdWallet writers and editors with years of experience reviewing and writing about personal finance products and services," said Hanah Cho, Vice President, Content at NerdWallet. "Our Nerds spent countless hours assessing these products' key features by combing through the terms and comparing rates and rewards to create this list of winners."

NerdWallet's Content writers and editors with subject matter expertise use comprehensive scoring methodologies that assess each financial product's key features, weighting them according to their importance to consumers. These awards provide consumers with clear and helpful financial recommendations that allow them to make smart money moves with confidence.

"The NerdWallet Best-Of Award validates these financial products as the top products available to consumers," said Kevin Yuann, Chief Business Officer at NerdWallet. "With NerdWallet's seal of approval, consumers and small to midsize businesses can feel confident that they're getting one of the best financial products to meet their needs."



Below is a list of select winners from NerdWallet's 2022 Best-Of Awards. A complete list of winners can be found here .

NerdWallet's Best Banking Winners for 2022 :

Best Checking Account Overall: Discover Bank Cashback Debit

Best Checking Account for High Interest: Lake Michigan Credit Union Max Checking

Best Checking Account With No Monthly Fee: Ally Bank Interest Checking Account

Best Checking Account for Overdraft Fee Avoidance: Ally Bank Interest Checking Account

Best Bank or Credit Union for Sign-Up Bonuses: Chase Total Checking

Best Savings Account : Marcus by Goldman Sachs Online Savings Account

Best Money Market Account: Zynlo Money Market

Best Bank or Credit Union for CDs: Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield CDs

Best Online Banking Experience: Discover Bank

Best Bank or Credit Union for ATM Access: Schwab Bank

Best Bank or Credit Union for Branch Access: Wells Fargo

Best Checking and Savings Combo: Alliant Credit Union High-Rate Checking & High-Rate Savings

NerdWallet's Best Credit Cards Winners for 2022 :

Best Credit Card for Simple Cash Back: Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card

Best Credit Card for Bonus Cash Back: Chase Freedom Flex℠

Best Basic Travel Rewards Credit Card: Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Best Credit Card for Travel Perks: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Best 0% Intro APR and Balance Transfer Credit Card: Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card

Best Airline Credit Card: Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

Best Hotel Credit Card: World of Hyatt Credit Card

Best Credit Card for College Students: Discover it® Student chrome

Best Credit Card for Building Credit: Discover it® Secured Credit Card

Best Small-Business Credit Card: American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card

Best Credit Card for Dining: U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card

Best Credit Card for Groceries: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Best Credit Card for Entertainment: Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card

NerdWallet's Best Insurance Winners for 2022 :

Best Budget Auto Insurance: Geico

Best Same-Day Term Life Insurance: Haven Life

NerdWallet's Best Investing Winners for 2022 :

Best Online Broker for Stock Trading Platform and Research: TD Ameritrade and TradeStation

Best Online Broker for Beginning Investors: Fidelity Investments

Best Online Broker for IRA Investing: Fidelity Investments

Best Robo-Advisor for IRA Investing: Wealthfront

Best Robo-Advisor for Low-Cost Investing: Vanguard Digital Advisor

Best Robo-Advisor for Portfolio Options: Wealthfront

Best Online Financial Advisor : Zoe Financial

Best App for Investing : Fidelity Investments

Best Crypto Exchanges and Platforms for Beginners: Gemini

NerdWallet's Best Mortgage Lenders Winners for 2022 :

Best Mortgage Lender Overall: LenderFi

Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Home Buyers: North American Savings Bank

Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing: Flagstar Bank

Best Mortgage Lender for FHA Loans: PennyMac

Best Mortgage Lender for VA Loans: North American Savings Bank

Best Mortgage Lender for Jumbo Loans: Wells Fargo

NerdWallet's Best Personal Loans Winners for 2022 :

Best Personal Loan for Good and Excellent Credit: SoFi

Best Personal Loan for Fair Credit: Upstart

Best Personal Loan for Bad Credit: Upgrade

Best Personal Loan for Debt Consolidation: Upgrade

Best Personal Loan for Home Improvement: LightStream

Best Online Personal Loan: SoFi

Best Personal Loan from a Bank: Marcus by Goldman Sachs

NerdWallet's Best Student Loan Winners for 2022 :

Best Private Student Loan Overall: College Ave Private Student Loan

Best Private Student Loan for Parents: ISL Private Student Loan

Best Student Loan Refinancing Overall: Earnest Student Loan Refinance

Best Student Loan Refinancing for Fast Payoff: Earnest Student Loan Refinance

Best Student Loan for Independent Students: Ascent Independent Student Loan

Best Student Loan Refinancing for Parents: CommonBond Student Loan Refinance

Best Student Loan for Flexible Repayment: Ascent Co-signed Student Loan

NerdWallet's Best Travel Rewards Winners for 2022 :

Best Hotel Rewards Program: Radisson Rewards programs

Best Airline Rewards Program: Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan

