Nereid Therapeutics Appoints Michael Kauffman as CEO

News provided by

Nereid Therapeutics

13 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Seasoned industry executive with decades of success in drug discovery, development, regulatory approvals and commercialization will lead Nereid's work to advance multiple programs towards the clinic

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nereid Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that is discovering new disease treatments by applying pioneering research and technologies to biomolecular condensates, announced today that Michael Kauffman, M.D., Ph.D., has joined the company as President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Kauffman will also join the Nereid Board of Directors. Spiros Liras, Ph.D., a venture partner at Apple Tree Partners (ATP) who has been acting CEO of Nereid since the company was created by ATP in late 2020, will continue to serve on Nereid's Board of Directors and the company's Scientific Advisory Board.

"We are delighted to welcome Michael to Nereid at a pivotal juncture when, having demonstrated translatability of chemical matter that modulates liquid-liquid phase separation behavior to disease-relevant cellular phenotypes, we are now rapidly progressing several programs addressing high-value targets in cancer and other diseases," Dr. Liras said. "Michael brings to Nereid the right energy at the right time. He combines proven experience in leading teams delivering lifesaving therapies from the laboratory to patients, deep expertise in all aspects of industry, and a drive and passion to apply Nereid's groundbreaking science to achieve significant medical breakthroughs."

Over a career in biopharmaceuticals spanning nearly three decades, Dr. Kauffman has led organizations through the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs, including three FDA- and EMA-approved anti-cancer drugs: Velcade®, Kyprolis®, and Xpovio®. Most recently, he spent more than a decade as CEO and co-founder of Karyopharm. Prior to that, he was Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and then a clinical consultant for the Kyprolis® approval at Onyx Pharmaceuticals (subsequently acquired by Amgen). He has also served as a board member and then CMO of Proteolix, Operating Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, and CEO of Epix Pharmaceuticals and Predix Pharmaceuticals (which was acquired by Epix). Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at Millennium Pharmaceuticals and Biogen. He currently chairs the boards of BiVictriX Therapeutics and Incendia Therapeutics and serves on the Boards of Verastem Oncology, Kezar Life Sciences, and Adicet Bio. He is licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts and completed his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees at Johns Hopkins, followed by residency at Beth Israel Hospital and fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital, both affiliated with Harvard Medical School.

"This is a transformational time to join Nereid as we enter a new phase of development and advance multiple programs in oncology and neurodegeneration towards the clinic," Dr. Kauffman said. "I look forward to working alongside this highly talented team who are pioneers in the novel, exciting and highly physiologically relevant field of biomolecular condensate science, which is the core of Nereid's approach to drug discovery and development."

Dr. Kauffman and other members of the Nereid leadership team will be onsite for meetings at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 8-11, 2024, in San Francisco, CA.

About Nereid Therapeutics

Nereid Therapeutics, an ATP company, is discovering new disease treatments using proprietary state-of-the-art technologies for generating, visualizing, and measuring liquid-liquid phase separation and the resulting biomolecular condensates. Based on groundbreaking discoveries and technologies pioneered by 2023 Breakthrough Prize winner Cliff Brangwynne, Ph.D., Nereid applies leading expertise in soft matter physics and cell biology to pioneer completely new ways to fight intractable diseases. For more information, visit nereidtx.com.

SOURCE Nereid Therapeutics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.