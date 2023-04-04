NEREN Is now PrimeMLS

New name, branding conveys first multistate MLS customer mission, culture

CONCORD, N.H., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's first complete multistate Multiple Listing Service with members in seven states is now PrimeMLS . Formerly NEREN (New England Real Estate Network), originally formed in 1994, the PrimeMLS new brand and name best captures its mission "to remain a collaborative leader among MLSs," according to its leaders.

Chad Jacobson is CEO of PrimeMLS

On March 21, PrimeMLS.com went live in a move that best reflects the MLS in a rapidly changing real estate industry. Currently serving 12,000+ subscribers — including real estate agents and brokers in New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York — PrimeMLS is known for its award-winning customer service, training, and support.

"The word 'prime' has been part of our DNA for a long time," said Chad Jacobson, CEO of PrimeMLS. "We have been the prime model of collaboration within the MLS industry for decades – home to more than two dozen local Realtor organizations. And now our name no longer ties us to a geographic location, but instead embodies our desire to be the best at what we do – and that's taking care of our subscribers to help them succeed in their businesses," he added.

A former broker-associate and technology leader at RE/MAX in Vermont before joining NEREN in 2015, Jacobson notes PrimeMLS is well-positioned for the future. "We are the 'prime' or first choice MLS for many of our members, and our goal is to be the 'prime' or best MLS in the country as measured by customer service, training, and support," Jacobson added when describing his member-centric MLS.

Jim Bellville, 2023 President and PrimeMLS Board Member, added, "PrimeMLS delivers the most comprehensive, accurate, reliable and timely real estate data to its participant members and their agents to power their success." Bellville notes the growth of PrimeMLS "is a direct effect of having a staff that is on the cutting edge of the best and most robust real estate tools for our members while delivering world class customer service."

With the MLS industry changing, Jacobson adds that PrimeMLS is embracing its new brand to find ways to serve its members better, which begins with unlocking geographic boundaries.

"Our new name PrimeMLS raises the bar, and we will live up to its promise by delivering pristine data in all of our markets along with the products and services our subscribers need to not only survive market shifts but help them thrive," he said.

What makes PrimeMLS prime?

"Becoming PrimeMLS," says Jacobson, started by asking, "What makes us prime?"

Jacobson explains that "prime" is a common real estate term: prime location, prime condition, prime property, prime value, prime construction, etc. "While prime conveys being the best, it also means ready for action and ready to lead. At its root, prime stands for a new beginning, as it comes from the Latin 'prima' hora or first hour and dates to Middle English (1150 to 1450). For all these reasons, PrimeMLS best describes our culture and who we are today," he said.

PrimeMLS Products and Services

PrimeMLS runs on one of the most powerful MLS platforms in the business, Paragon from Black Knight. PrimeMLS also offers its subscribers an array of best-in-class technology, including Paragon (MLS system), Paragon Connect (mobile option), Affiliate Connect (connects members to lenders, title companies, contractors, insurance firms, attorneys and more), CRS (public records/tax data across all of New England and New York), RentSpree (rental listings), Showingly (showing management), Cubicasa (floor plans), Cartofront (flood zone and insurance data), Symba (CRM and financial management) Property Panorama (virtual tours and digital marketing), Safe Showings (agent safety app), Elevate (CRM, IDX and social media), RatePlug (mortgage related data), Supra (lockbox), GenuisPrice (CMA tool), Commercial.PrimeMLS.com (commercial real estate website) and PrimeMLS.com (residential real estate website).

As a shareholder-owned organization, PrimeMLS local associations include:

Addison County BOR

Capital Region BOR

Contoocook Valley BOR

Crown Point BOR

Granite State South BOR

Greater Claremont BOR

Greater Newburyport Realtors

Green Mountain AOR

Lakes Region BOR

Lamoille Area BOR

Manchester/Nashua BOR

Monadnock Region BOR

New Hampshire Commercial Investment BOR

North Country BOR

Northwest Vermont Realtor Association

Orleans County BOR

Seacoast BOR

South Central Vermont BOR

Southern Vermont AOR

Strafford County BOR

Sunapee Region BOR

The Northeast AOR

Upper Valley BOR

White Mountain BOR

Windsor County BOR

About PrimeMLS

PrimeMLS is America's first complete multistate Multiple Listing Services with members in seven states, including New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and portions of New York. A proven industry leader with its member-centric, collaborative approach, PrimeMLS delivers the most comprehensive, accurate, reliable, and timely real estate information to help agents and brokers best serve their clients. Formed in 1994, PrimeMLS (formerly NEREN) prides itself on delivering award-winning customer service, training, and support to help its 12,000+ subscribers succeed. Discover more at PrimeMLS.com and Commercial.PrimeMLS.com .

