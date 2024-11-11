Nereus Finance Launches its NRS Token on MEXC, Kicking Off Series of Exchange Listings

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nereus Finance, a pioneering decentralized derivatives trading platform on Polygon, is excited to announce the listing of its governance and utility token, NRS, on MEXC on November 11, 2024 at 11 am UTC. This debut marks the first of many planned exchange listings, expanding access to Nereus Finance's high-leverage DeFi ecosystem.

This announcement follows Nereus Finance's impressive growth, with the platform achieving over 138,000 transactions and almost $200 million in trading volume to date, underscoring its rapid adoption and strong market demand.

About NRS Token and Its Role in the Nereus Ecosystem

The NRS token is essential to the Nereus Finance platform, granting users governance rights and rewarding stakers with dual incentives. Designed for long-term engagement, NRS holders benefit from:

Staking Rewards : NRS staking offers dual rewards—real yield in USDT and yield in escrowed NRS tokens (esNRS). Through a vote-escrow (ve-token) model, stakers earn rewards proportional to the length of their stake, ranging from 1 to 104 weeks. Stakers can also choose to extend or augment their stakes mid-term, with rewards allocations adjusted accordingly. Notably, 80% of Nereus's daily trading fees are shared with NRS token holders, rewarding them directly from platform activity. An APR cap of 50% is in place for esNRS tokens rewards, to maintain token stability and prevent inflationary pressures.

DAO Governance: The NRS token empowers users to participate in governance decisions through a quadratic voting model, where voting power scales with the square root of NRS tokens staked. This model ensures more equitable influence within the community. Additionally, a substantial allocation of tokens to the DAO Treasury enables the community to drive Nereus Finance's strategic direction and development initiatives.

CEO of Nereus Finance, shared his enthusiasm for this development, stating, "The launch of NRS on MEXC represents a foundational step in our strategy to make DeFi-based derivatives trading more accessible and community-driven. With the NRS token, users have a unique opportunity to not only receive staking rewards but also shape the platform's future. We are excited to empower users globally with this listing and to continue expanding Nereus's ecosystem."

About Nereus Finance

Nereus Finance is a leading derivatives trading platform on Polygon that merges DeFi transparency with a centralized exchange-like user experience. Key features include:

CEX-like User Experience : Offering gasless transactions, social logins, and single-click trading for seamless usability.

: Offering gasless transactions, social logins, and single-click trading for seamless usability. Up to 150x Leverage : High leverage across various assets, including crypto , forex, commodities, and prediction markets.

: High leverage across various assets, including , forex, commodities, and prediction markets. Unmatched Security and Transparency: On-chain settlements and Polygon's ZK Layer 2 solution ensure fast, secure, and fully transparent trading.

This listing on MEXC marks a pivotal step in Nereus Finance's mission to deliver accessible, high-leverage, and secure trading experiences globally.

For more information, please visit Nereus Finance Website and explore trading options on Nereus Trading Platform .

Website: www.nereus.finance

