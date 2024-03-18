HONG KONG, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nereus is excited to announce the launch of its cutting-edge derivatives trading platform on the Polygon network. Led by a team of DeFi experts, Nereus aims to transform the way people trade by offering advanced features and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of DeFi.

Highlights of the Nereus Platform:

Nereus Unveils Revolutionary On-Chain Derivatives Trading Platform on Polygon Network

Isolated Margin : Tailored control over trade size and exposure.

: Tailored control over trade size and exposure. Up to 70x Leverage : Amplify trading potential with minimal spread and zero price impact.

: Amplify trading potential with minimal spread and zero price impact. Blazing Speed : Over 5,000 transactions per second and sub-10ms exchange latency.

: Over 5,000 transactions per second and sub-10ms exchange latency. Gasless Experience : Seamless trading without the burden of gas fees.

: Seamless trading without the burden of gas fees. Cross-Chain Deposits: Simplify deposits and withdrawals across various chains.

Nereus provides a platform that combines the best aspects of centralized and decentralized exchanges, making trading more secure and transparent. This launch marks a significant step forward for derivatives trading, offering a more accessible and efficient option for investors worldwide.

By embracing innovation and leveraging the Polygon network, Nereus is leading the way towards a more inclusive and decentralized trading environment. The company's goal is to make trading accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or location.

In the near future, Nereus plans to enhance its platform with a proprietary ZK-powered Layer 2 solution, utilizing Polygon's Chain Development Kit (CDK). This move is aimed at improving the platform's performance and user experience, demonstrating our commitment to innovation.

Nereus has recently been added to COCA's DApps portfolio, expanding its reach to more users.

About Nereus

A leader in the DeFi space, Nereus is dedicated to delivering innovative trading solutions that combine speed, security, and leverage, all built on the robust Polygon network.

Discover the future of trading with Nereus at https://nereus.finance

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2362088/Nereus_Finance.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365558/Nereus_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Nereus Finance