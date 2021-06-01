Nerivio® Wins 2021 Medical Design Excellence Award

NETANYA, Israel, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica , a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain conditions, today announced that its FDA-approved acute migraine treatment wearable Nerivio® has been named a silver winner of the 2021 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA) in the Digital Health Products and Mobile Medical Apps category.

The MDEA, organized by Informa Markets – Engineering, is an award program dedicated to recognizing cutting-edge achievements in medical product design and celebrating the industry's foremost manufacturers designing groundbreaking medical devices that are changing patient care worldwide.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Medical Design Excellence Awards for the advanced technology behind Nerivio. The unique design and usability of the device makes it an effective treatment option and we are committed to continuing to provide patients with accessible pain relief," said Ronen Jashek, COO and co-founder of Theranica. "Nerivio is advancing the migraine treatment market by expanding the options beyond medication – a long awaited shift in the field. Thank you to the jurors for recognizing this important alternative first-line treatment that helps patients manage this debilitating and pervasive condition."

Theranica's FDA-cleared prescribed therapeutic wearable Nerivio, is a the first smartphone-controlled migraine treatment device that utilizes Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) to treat migraine pain. Worn on the upper arm for 45 minutes, the device stimulates the brain's innate pain regulation mechanism to alleviate migraine pain and symptoms. The treatment is personalized through the Nerivio app (available for iPhone and Android), which includes an interactive migraine diary that can be easily shared between patient and doctor to improve migraine management.

Nerivio was also named as one of TIME's best inventions of 2019. Patients interested in Nerivio should visit the device's website. Eligible for insurance coverage, Nerivio is available by prescription by any licensed healthcare provider, and via telemedicine platform UpScript. Nerivio is delivered directly to the patient's home. Every Nerivio unit is good for 12 treatments, after which it can be recycled, and the prescription refilled with a new device.

About Theranica

Theranica is a prescribed digital therapeutics company dedicated to creating effective, safe, affordable, low-side effect electroceuticals for idiopathic pain conditions. The company's award-winning flagship product, Nerivio®, is the first FDA-cleared smartphone-controlled prescription wearable device for acute treatment of migraine and has provided more than 100,000 treatments. Theranica is expanding its proprietary technology to offer additional solutions for other pain conditions. Nerivio has received FDA authorization and CE mark for use in acute treatment of episodic and chronic migraine in adult and adolescent patients.

Learn more by visiting our website, theranica.com and following us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Informa Markets – Engineering:

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact:

Avi Bieler

Finn Partners

[email protected]

+972-54-941-5432

Theranica Contact:

Ronen Jashek

[email protected]

+972-72-390-9750

SOURCE Theranica