Nero Consulting Is Named 2020 Channel Partners

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nero Consulting has been named one of 11 winners of the Channel Partners Excellence in Digital Services Awards.

Introduced in 2019, the Excellence in Digital Service Awards recognize partners who deliver stellar business outcomes for their clients. Recognition is provided in 10 categories, with an additional award presented for special achievement among all applicants.

The 10 categories are:

Brand Builder for partners that use improved processes and insights to improve their client's end-customer experience and thus increase brand loyalty and profit margins

for excellence in helping customers cloudify their business Consultant of the Year for excellence in developing, provisioning and managing personalized, specialized IT services

for partners that turned their digital transformation expertise inward to revitalize their business White Hat Award for partners who protect customers from cyberthreats or provide physical security through such means as video surveillance projects

Nero Consulting took home the coveted Brand Builder award which focused on improving processes and insights to improve clients' end-customer experience and thus increase brand loyalty and profit margins. Nero designed, built and maintained the technology infrastructure at the client's three separate locations. Services ranging from providing a complete, comprehensive network architecture and installing camera surveillance and door access controls to assisting with mobile apps and delivering super-fast Wi-Fi help deliver a more personalized guest/member experience to its unique clientele.

The awards are open only to channel partners — agents, VARs, dealers, SIs, MSPs, consultants and other partner firms.

Applicants submitted case studies of projects they had completed in the previous year. Submissions were judged by the Channel Partners editorial staff and members of the Channel Partners Advisory Board.

"The entire Channel Partners and Channel Futures team, as well as our guest judges, Khali Henderson of BuzzTheory and Jay McBain of Forrester, congratulate our 2020 Excellence in Digital Service award winners," said Craig Galbraith, executive editor of Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "The winners of these 11 awards were the best of the best among nearly 120 entries from eight countries. We were pleased to honor them at our awards ceremony during Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2020."

Nero Consulting is a Technology Consulting & Managed Services company offering cloud-based solutions and IT design strategies for businesses of all sizes across every industry. No issues are too big or too small for our highly trained, skilled consultants and technicians. Whether you are gearing up for a complete cloud migration, you are looking to virtualize your servers, planning to implement a new VoIP phone system, or you're simply concerned your data isn't adequately protected, the technology experts at Nero Consulting are the team to talk to.

