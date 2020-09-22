Nero Consulting Ranked Among World's Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers

For the 13 th year running, MSPs from around the globe completed an exhaustive survey and application this spring to self-report product offerings, annual total and recurring revenues, profits, revenue mix, growth opportunities and company and customer demographic information. Applicants are ranked on a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to long-term health and viability; commitment to recurring revenue; and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Nero Consulting to the 2020 MSP 501 TOP 10!

"To finish in the top ten of 501 other IT companies is a testament to our hard work and maturity as an MSP" said Anthony Oren, CEO of Nero Consulting. "I am extremely proud of our team and really appreciate our customers high satisfaction rating and continued support over the years."

"For the third year running, the applicant pool for the annual MSP 501 has grown year-over-year, making this year's list the most competitive in the survey's history," says Kris Blackmon, Senior Content Director at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "The MSP 501 leveraged judgement methodology brand-new in 2020 to drill down into not just what makes a big managed service provider, but what makes a great managed service provider. The 2020 winners are truly the best examples of innovation, business acumen and strategic savvy on the planet. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2020 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector."

The complete 2020 MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures.

Background

The 2020 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from Mar. 1 through June 30, 2020. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Nero Consulting

Nero Consulting is a Technology Consulting & Managed Services company offering cloud-based solutions and IT design strategies for businesses of all sizes across every industry. No issues are too big or too small for our highly trained, skilled consultants and technicians. Whether you are gearing up for a complete cloud migration, looking to virtualize your servers, planning to implement a new VoIP phone system, or you are simply concerned your data isn't adequately protected, the technology experts at Nero Consulting are the team to talk to.

About Informa Tech

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

CONTACT: Anthony Oren, 347-699-6376

SOURCE Nero Consulting Inc.

