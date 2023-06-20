Nerve Repair and Regeneration Devices Global Market is Projected to Reach $17.6 Billion by 2030: Increasing Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries Drives Growth

20 Jun, 2023, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nerve Repair and Regeneration Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Nerve Repair and Regeneration Devices estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$14.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biomaterials segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR
The Nerve Repair and Regeneration Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 9.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
- Global Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market Buckles under COVID-19 Strain
- Covid-19 Patients in Prone Position Suffering Nerve Damage Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Set for a Robust Growth
- Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Devices Hold Commanding Slot in Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market
- Biomaterials to Exhibit Rapid Growth
- Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by Application
- US and Europe Dominate the Market
- Asia-Pacific and other Emerging Regions Display Impressive Growth Potential
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- High Incidence of Neurological Disorders: A Key Market Driver
- Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic Disorders in the US
- Effects of COVID-19 on the Nervous System Sheds Focus on Neuromodulation Applications
- Increasing Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries Drive the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market
- Growing Number of Vehicular Accidents Drive the Peripheral Nerve injuries Repair Market
- Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Prevalence Of Neurological Disorders
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Growing Incidence of Neurodegenerative Diseases Propels the Market for Deep Brain Stimulation Devices
- Global Alzheimer's Prevalence by Age Group
- Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson's Disease Across Select Countries
- Global DBS Market by Leading Player (2020E): Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and Abbott
- Select Available Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Available in the Market
- Intensified Research Activity Across Various Neural Disciplines Induces Additional Optimism
- Stem Cell Therapy: A Promising Avenue for Nerve Repair and Regeneration
- Increasing Cases of Epilepsy Drives the Demand for Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices
- Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy
- Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Congenital, Degenerative, Infective, Neoplastic, Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy
- Spinal Cord Injuries Propel the Demand for Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices
- Recent Developments in Spinal Cord Injury Treatment
- Biomaterials (Nerve Conduits and Nerve Wraps) to Witness Rapid Growth
- New Biomaterials Pave the Way for Innovative Neurodegeneration Therapies
- Role of Nerve Conduits in the Treatment of Peripheral Nerve Injury
- Innovative Nerve Conduits from Stryker
- TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices) Market Witnesses Rapid Growth
- Non-Invasiveness of TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Propelling the adoption of TMS devices
- Nerve Grafts for Bridging Larger Nerve Gaps
- Role of Nerve Grafting in Treatment of Peripheral Nerve Injuries
- FDA-approved Nerve Tubes for Peripheral Nerve Repair
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
