Nerve Repair and Regeneration Global Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth at a CAGR of ~9% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The global nerve repair and regeneration market is anticipated to grow in the coming years due to the factors such as the increased frequency of nerve injuries, as well as the rising prevalence of lifestyle conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. Furthermore, technological developments in the nerve repair product portfolio, as well as recent product approvals, are some of the factors contributing to the global nerve repair and regeneration market growth

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading nerve repair and regeneration companies' market shares, challenges, nerve repair and regeneration market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market nerve repair and regeneration companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global nerve repair and regeneration market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global nerve repair and regeneration market during the forecast period. Notable nerve repair and regeneration companies such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, AxoGen Inc., Baxter International, Checkpoint Surgical, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Polyganics B.V., Orthomed S.A.S, Salumedica, LLC, Alafair Biosciences, Inc., Neurometrix, Inc., TOYOBO CO., LTD, LivaNova PLC, Synapse Biomedical, Inc., Abbott, Keri Medical, Nevro Corp., Collagen matrix, Inc., Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, Orthocell, Ltd., and several others, are currently operating in the nerve repair and regeneration market.

and several others, are currently operating in the nerve repair and regeneration market. In July 2022 , Pulsetto, Healthtech startup, launched a neuromodulation device that stimulates the vagus nerve. Stimulating this nerve with electric impulses activates the parasympathetic nervous system, allowing the body to rest and relax. This device can be used for nerve regeneration.

launched a neuromodulation device that stimulates the vagus nerve. Stimulating this nerve with electric impulses activates the parasympathetic nervous system, allowing the body to rest and relax. This device can be used for nerve regeneration. In March 2022 , Integra LifeSciences, introduced NeuraGen 3D Nerve Guide Matrix, a resorbable implant for the repair of peripheral nerve discontinuities. This product is developed to make an optimized environment, which would enable a more complete functional recovery following mid-gap nerve repair when compared to hollow nerve conduits alone.

introduced NeuraGen 3D Nerve Guide Matrix, a resorbable implant for the repair of peripheral nerve discontinuities. This product is developed to make an optimized environment, which would enable a more complete functional recovery following mid-gap nerve repair when compared to hollow nerve conduits alone. In January 2022 , Checkpoint Surgical, Inc., the leader in intraoperative nerve repair stimulation technology, announced it has enrolled the first patient in its multi-center clinical study of the company's breakthrough nerve regeneration technology, Checkpoint BEST (Brief Electrical Stimulation Therapy) system.

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Overview

Nerve repair and regeneration is a complex and fascinating field within the realm of medical science. It focuses on the restoration of damaged or injured nerves, which play a crucial role in transmitting signals between the brain, spinal cord, and the rest of the body. When nerves are damaged due to trauma, disease, or other factors, it can lead to debilitating conditions and loss of sensory or motor functions. Researchers and clinicians employ a variety of innovative approaches to promote nerve regrowth and recovery. Techniques such as surgical interventions, tissue engineering, and advanced biomaterials are being developed to facilitate the reconnection of severed nerve fibers and guide their regrowth along the correct pathways. Additionally, advancements in neurobiology and regenerative medicine are shedding light on the intricate molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying nerve repair, offering hope for more effective treatments and improved outcomes for patients grappling with nerve injuries. As this field continues to evolve, it holds the potential to significantly enhance the quality of life for individuals affected by nerve damage.

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Insights

North America held a substantial share of 31.55% in the overall nerve repair and regeneration market in 2021, and this position is expected to be maintained from 2023 to 2028. This dominance is attributable to an increase in the number of neurological disorders, the presence of leading nerve repair and regeneration companies such as Boston Scientific Incorporation, Medtronic plc., Stryker Corporation, and Nevro Corporation, among others, excellent R&D, and regulatory guidelines, among other factors.

In addition, Europe has the world's second-largest market for nerve repair and regeneration products. This is due to recent launches and approvals for nerve repair and regeneration, an increase in nerve injuries, an increase in acquisitions and mergers, and an increase in lifestyle-related illnesses, among other factors. Cook Biotech, for example, got CE Mark clearance for Axoguard Nerve Connector and Axoguard Nerve Protector in March 2020. Furthermore, the increase in the frequency of disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, diabetes, and cancer in the region would increase the demand for nerve repair products.

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Dynamics

The nerve repair and regeneration market is currently gaining traction due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. Furthermore, rising nerve injury cases around the world are driving up demand for nerve repair and regeneration products, consequently fueling the global nerve repair and regeneration market. In addition, an increase in traumatic injuries caused by car accidents, work accidents, and falls, among other things, could result in peripheral nerve damage, increasing demand for nerve repair and regeneration products.

However, the high cost of nerve repair and regeneration products and the availability of alternative treatment approaches, are projected to stymie nerve repair and regeneration market expansion in the coming years.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe influence on the nerve repair and regeneration market. The market demand for nerve repair and regeneration products had decreased due to the temporary suspension of numerous elective procedures and outpatient visits as healthcare system guidelines around the world temporarily focused all of their efforts on managing the COVID-19 patient load during the lockdown period. Furthermore, as a result of the disruption of raw materials, supply chains, cross-border trades, manpower, and resources, the leading companies halted their manufacturing units, reducing the number of gadgets in the nerve repair and regeneration market.

However, due to the approval and administration of numerous COVID-19 vaccines around the world, as well as the recovery of all resources, there has been a significant improvement in the resumption of activities across various domains, including healthcare services, paving the way for a solid period of recovery for the nerve and regeneration market. As a result, the global market for nerve repair and regeneration products is expected to increase steadily over the forecast period.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market CAGR ~9% Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Size in 2021 USD 6.4 Billion Key Nerve Repair and Regeneration Companies Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, AxoGen Inc., Baxter International, Checkpoint Surgical, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Polyganics B.V., Orthomed S.A.S, Salumedica, LLC, Alafair Biosciences, Inc., Neurometrix, Inc., TOYOBO CO., LTD, LivaNova PLC, Synapse Biomedical, Inc., Abbott, Keri Medical, Nevro Corp., Collagen matrix, Inc., Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, Orthocell, Ltd., among others

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Assessment

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Segmentation

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Segmentation By Product Type: Biomaterials [Nerve Connectors/Conduits, Nerve Protectors, Nerve Wraps, and Nerve Graft {Autografts, Allografts, And Xenografts}] and Neuromodulation Devices [External Neuromodulation Devices {Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Devices and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Devices} and Internal Neuromodulation Devices {Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices, Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices, Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices, and Others Devices}]

Biomaterials [Nerve Connectors/Conduits, Nerve Protectors, Nerve Wraps, and Nerve Graft {Autografts, Allografts, And Xenografts}] and Neuromodulation Devices [External Neuromodulation Devices {Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Devices and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Devices} and Internal Neuromodulation Devices {Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices, Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices, Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices, and Others Devices}]

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market 7 Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

