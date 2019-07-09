NervGen Pharma To Webcast At VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 11th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSX-V: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a regenerative medicine company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Ernest Wong, President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 11th.

DATE: Thursday, July 11th, 2019

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/July11VICPR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

About NervGen

NervGen is restoring life's potential by creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing drugs for both spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis.

NervGen plans to initiate a Phase 1 human clinical trial for its lead compound, NVG-291, in early 2020 under an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. NervGen is advancing NVG-291 for the treatment of spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis as the Company believes these indications are significant opportunities in the market, and have a dramatic impact on quality of life and a high cost burden to the healthcare system. The Company believes NVG-291 as a therapy could alleviate or improve upon the symptoms and conditions associated with spinal cord injury and MS, and empower these patients to live more active and productive lives.

Follow NervGen on Twitter (@NervgenC) and LinkedIn (NervGen Pharma Inc.) for the latest news on the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include, but are not limited to, the Company's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding advancement of NVG-291 toward clinical development and commercialization, the timing of human trials and regulatory approval, the potential efficacy of the Company's products and technology, and the potential to identify, evaluate and develop other drug candidates. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "trend", "indication", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "likely" or "potential", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, a lack of revenue, insufficient funding, reliance upon key personnel, the uncertainty of the clinical development process, competition, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Prospectus, financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis which can be found on SEDAR.com.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made in this document. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document, and the Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

