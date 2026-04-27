Nervonik Announces $52.5 Million Series B Financing to Advance Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Therapy

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nervonik, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device company developing next-generation peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) technologies, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed $52.5 million Series B financing. The round was led by Amzak Health, with participation from Elevage Medical Technologies, U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), Lumira Ventures, Foothill Ventures, and Shangbay Capital.

The proceeds from the financing will support the continued development and commercialization of Nervonik's PNS system, including further development of its proprietary sensing capabilities.

"Nervonik is building a fundamentally differentiated neuromodulation platform that integrates stimulation with advanced sensing to deliver more precise and personalized therapy," said Aydin Babakhani, CEO and Founder of Nervonik. "This financing enables us to accelerate our clinical programs, prepare for commercialization, and bring a truly intelligent, next-generation therapy to the patients who need it most."

The company's technology incorporates real-time physiological feedback to enhance therapy personalization and efficacy. Early data demonstrate successful recording of evoked compound action potentials (ECAPs) and other biomarkers using implantable leads, positioning Nervonik at the forefront of next-generation bioelectronic medicine.

"Peripheral nerve stimulation is at an inflection point, with expanding clinical evidence and growing adoption in the treatment of chronic pain," said Anthony Natale, MD, Partner at Amzak Health. "Aydin and the Nervonik team have developed a highly differentiated technology platform that we believe has the potential to meaningfully improve the patient experience, and they are exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. We are excited to lead this financing and to support the company through its next phase of growth."

About Nervonik

Nervonik, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing neuromodulation technologies. The company's platform integrates stimulation and sensing to enable precision therapies for chronic pain and other neurological conditions. Nervonik is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

SOURCE Nervonik Inc.